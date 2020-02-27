Top seeds Farmington, Rosemount win opening-round games
Every higher-seeded team won in the opening round of Section 1 and Section 3 girls basketball playoffs in Class 4A.
South Suburban Conference champion Farmington started its bid for the Section 1 championship by crushing Rochester Century on Wednesday. In Section 3, the top four seeds – Rosemount, Lakeville North, Burnsville and Apple Valley – all advanced.
Class 4A, Section 1
Farmington opened a 34-point lead by halftime of its 76-29 quarterfinal victory over Rochester Century on Wednesday night. The Tigers, 25-2 and ranked second in Class 4A, will play host to Rochester John Marshall (19-8) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the section championship game at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
Junior guard Peyton Blandin led Farmington with 19 points in its victory over Rochester Century. Katelyn Mohr and Rose Wille scored 14 each and Paige Kindseth added 10.
Rochester John Marshall advanced to the semifinals after a 54-42 home-court victory over Lakeville South on Wednesday. Finley Ohnstad had 15 points and Zoe Ostrowski 10 for Lakeville South, which finished 6-21.
Class 4A, Section 3
Top-seeded Rosemount rolled past Park of Cottage Grove 63-24 in the Class 4A, Section 3 quarterfinals. Guard Alexa Raztlaff scored 13 points and forward Taylor Janssen had 12 for the Irish, who are 23-4 and ranked ninth in Class 4A. Rosemount held Park to nine points in the second half.
Rosemount advances to the semifinals Saturday at home against Apple Valley (12-15), which defeated Eastview 57-43 on Wednesday behind 20 points from senior guard Kalena Myers. Madison Reed and Anna Mutch scored 11 points each.
Eight-time defending section champion Eastview (6-21) will not advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2011. Faith Morris scored 11 points and Isabella Tatum and Cassidy Carson had 10 each in Wednesday’s game.
Second-seeded Lakeville North beat Hastings 84-47 in the quarterfinal round Wednesday. The Panthers, who moved from Section 1 to Section 3 this year, will be at home against Burnsville in the semifinals Saturday.
Senior guards Lauren Jensen and Sarah Kuma had 29 and 19 points for Lakeville North (16-10).
Third-seeded Burnsville (17-9) held off an Eagan rally in the second half to win its quarterfinal game 74-69. Four players scored in double figures for the Blaze – Zhane Thompson (18 points), Morgan Krumweide (14), Megan Diggan (13) and Paige Servais (13).
Eagan (8-19) was led by sophomore Lily Fandre, who scored 25 points. Taylor Grebin had 20 points and Jocelyn Plonski scored 15.
Semifinal winners will play in the Section 3 championship game Wednesday, March 4, at the home of the higher-seeded team.
