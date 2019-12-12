Apple Valley 5-0 in league after squeaking past Eagan
When Apple Valley’s girls hockey team is playing its best, coach Don Erdall said the Eagles display “a blue-collar mentality with some white-collar skill.”
There have been a couple of games where the blue-collar part didn’t come first, but the coach said the Eagles avoided getting burned.
“We are an effort-based them. When the players supply the effort, we’re very good,” he said. “When they don’t want to move their feet, we have a hard time competing. We lucked out in a couple of games where we didn’t put in a great effort. We’re going to learn that lesson now or learn it later, and it can’t be in the sections.”
Erdall acknowledged it sounded odd to say that after the Eagles defeated Eagan 2-1 in overtime on Saturday to keep the South Suburban Conference lead. Junior defender Grace Lankas scored 4 minutes, 53 seconds into overtime as Apple Valley improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Apple Valley survived despite being outshot 27-7 in the final two periods and overtime. That had a lot to do with Apple Valley penalties; the Eagles took a major for boarding, put Eagan on a 5-on-3 advantage in the second period and were called for too many players on the ice with less than five minutes left in the third. They survived all of those shorthanded situations.
“We want to go up and down the ice, we want to skate, we want to chip pucks in the zone and win battles and races,” Erdall said. “We want to play a transition game. We don’t want to play a choppy, slow game with a lot of power plays. (Saturday) we hooked, clutched, grabbed and didn’t move our feet. That favors every other team.”
On that point he had agreement from junior forward Mandy Moran, one of the Eagles’ leading scorers. “We need to start faster,” Moran said. “That was evident in today’s game. We didn’t start right away, didn’t bring our full mentality out there.”
Apple Valley hasn’t had a winning season in girls hockey since 2012-13. This year’s Eagles are well on their way to ending that streak, but the coaches and players want to keep standards high and make sure there’s no backsliding.
The Let’s Play Hockey rankings don’t quite know what to make of the Eagles, who were rated 16th in Class AA last week despite having one of the best records in the state. The players, Moran said, believed they were ready to have a good season.
“We thought of ourselves pretty highly. We knew we wanted to come out, hopefully get a conference and section championship,” Moran said. “We have a strong core of girls. I’m not too surprised we’re leading the conference.”
Apple Valley was coming off a 2018-19 season where it was .500 with five ties and seven one-goal losses, including a 1-0 loss to Eagan in the Section 3AA semifinals. This year the Eagles are coming out on the winning end of more close games. Saturday’s game was their sixth one-goal victory of the season.
“We were very confident in what we had coming back,” Erdall said. “We have some very skilled young players and a lot of veteran leadership. When we embrace working hard, when we know when to make a skill play and when we’re not outworked, then we’re extremely good. That’s why we’re 8-1.”
Senior goalie Keni Allen made 33 saves Saturday against Eagan, keeping the Eagles in the game until they got the opportunity to win it in overtime. She has a 1.32 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.
Lankas’ overtime goal was her first goal of the season, but she an offensively proficient defender, averaging about one assist per game. Lankas, senior defender Sydney Johnson and senior forward Brooke Kierzek are returning players and this year are alternate captains. The Eagles’ captain, senior forward Lily Leong, scored her team’s first goal in the Eagan game.
Apple Valley’s top three scorers are Moran, Moran and Moran – seventh-grader Makayla (12 points), junior Mandy (11 points) and ninth-grader Marie (10 points). They form the Eagles’ top line. Makayla and Mandy have plus-12 ratings, and Marie is plus-11.
“We have pretty good chemistry,” Mandy said. “It’s like we know where we are, even if we don’t see actually each other.”
The Moran sisters didn’t get a chance to skate on the same line until they reached the high school program. “I put them together in a summer tournament,” Erdall said. “They asked to do it just for fun, and the next thing you know they had three goals in the first scrimmage.
“So I said, ‘Here’s the deal. If you can defend, you can play together.’ Offensively, they’re extremely gifted. I think Mandy is the best defensive forward in the conference for sure, and probably in the conversation for best defensive forward in the state. The fun thing about them is they trust each other. They’ll give up the puck to get it back, and they want to get an assist on their sister’s goal.”
Allen’s goaltending, the veteran leadership and the offense supplied by the Moran sisters could carry the Eagles a long way – if they remember what got them to 8-1. Saturday, “we took a night off and it almost cost us,” Erdall said. “That will change. We’ll be better next game.”
The next game for Apple Valley was Tuesday at Rosemount in South Suburban play. The Eagles face Eastview at 2 p.m. Saturday at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Eagan
The defending South Suburban Conference champion Wildcats have struggled so far this year, with a 1-4-1 start in league play dropping them off the pace.
Savanna McKinnon scored in the second period of Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Apple Valley. Eagan outshot Apple Valley 13-2 in the third period and 34-19 for the game.
McKinnon and junior forward Emily Cronkhite have six points each to lead the Wildcats, but Eagan (2-5-1 overall) is averaging just 2.5 goals a game.
The Wildcats looked to get on track when they played Farmington on Tuesday at Eagan Civic Arena. Eagan plays host to Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@ecm-inc.com.
