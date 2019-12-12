League teams go 4-1 in Tip Off Classic
Five South Suburban Conference boys basketball teams played in Saturday’s Breakdown Tip Off Classic. The fact that many teams were asked to be in the early season showcase says something about how strong the league is expected to be.
“I think it’s really, really deep, as deep as it’s been,” said Eastview coach Paul Goetz. “It’ll be a fun conference season.”
South Suburban teams will play their first league games Tuesday, Dec. 17. Last week South Suburban teams Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eastview and Lakeville South were ranked in the top 14 in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News.
The league will feature some of the state’s top big men, including 6-foot-11 Eastview senior Steven Crowl, headed to the University of Wisconsin; Prior Lake’s Dawson Garcia, who has signed with Marquette; and Lakeville South junior Riley Mahlman, who is verbally committed to Wisconsin to play football.
The teams that don’t have big players will have to figure out how to defend against them. “The biggest thing is sheer size. We’re going to have to defend the post differently than we have in the past,” said Lakeville North coach John Oxton. “You’ve got Garcia and Crowl at 6-10 or 6-11, and Mahlman at South at 6-9. We have to figure out a new strategy. If we don’t, we’ll have a problem.”
SSC members Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Eastview and Shakopee won their games Saturday at the Tip Off Classic, while fourth-ranked Prior Lake lost to No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie.
Lakeville North might have been one of the bigger unknown quantities in Saturday’s showcase. Guards Josh Kamara and Carter Patterson are the only two returnees who played meaningful minutes on a North team that finished second in the 2019 state Class 4A tournament. But the Panthers have started 3-0, including a 59-56 victory over Totino-Grace at the Tip Off Classic.
Patterson had 19 points and Kamara 15 in Saturday’s game. Several other Panthers, including forwards Will Blascziek and Noah Frechette, and guard Nelson Koshiol, appear ready to contribute.
“We’re pretty good at moving the ball, trying to get in the lane and kick it out,” Oxton said. “We did that pretty well in the first half but just couldn’t make any shots. I think we’re a good shooting team and we have the ability to play together.”
Past Panthers teams had players such as Nathan Reuvers and Tyler Wahl (both of whom now are playing at Wisconsin) who were capable of carrying a heavy load. This year, “we’re going to need contributions from a lot of people,” Oxton said. “Our kids are motivated to continue the success we’ve had. We don’t have to be good right now, but to start the year with wins against decent teams, we like that.”
Lakeville South also is 3-0 after defeating Buffalo 70-58 at the Tip Off Classic and Totino-Grace 62-49 on Tuesday. The Cougars survived an overtime game against New Prague in their opener.
“They were tough games where we were battle-tested, which is what we want right now,” South coach Joe Janquart said.
Junior guard Reid Patterson scored 28 points against Buffalo, while Mahlman added 13.
Patterson was the quarterback for the Lakeville South football team that reached the state Class 6A semifinals. He will have the ball in his hands a lot for the basketball team, too.
Janquart said Patterson can create plays on the floor that weren’t necessarily drawn up on the sideline, but “sometimes you just have to let him play a little bit,” he said. “We have to run stuff to get the ball in his hands. He’s a heck of a player, a heck of a leader and brings incredible value to our program.”
Joe Bachinski is a returning guard from a team that was .500 last season but handed Lakeville North its only loss in South Suburban play last season. The rotation includes a couple of sophomores, guard Sam Fliehe and forward Avery Mast.
“We’re playing a lot of guys who can do a number of different things, which is fantastic,” Janquart said.
Eastview is preparing for a non-conference game with No. 1-ranked Eden Prairie on Thursday. The Lightning, ranked eighth in Class 4A, defeated ninth-ranked Wayzata 98-82 at the Tip Off Classic.
“We want to play fast and have a lot of possessions during the game,” Goetz said. “Wayzata probably hit 18 or 20 threes and stuck around, so hats off to them.”
Crowl is averaging almost 30 points a game and scored 24 on Saturday against Wayzata.
“Every game, no matter the opponent, we try to get him some outside touches because he’s such a good shooter and skilled passer, and then we try to get him the ball inside,” Goetz said.
The Lightning have several players returning from a team that competed in the 2019 state tournament, including Crowl, senior guards Jaylen James, Ryan Thissen and Caden Scales, and senior forward Tate Machacek.
James scored 28 points in the Wayzata game. He can play point guard, but the Lightning have others who can handle that responsibility, which frees James to look for shots.
“We’ve come out really strong and it seems we’re sharing the ball,” Goetz said. “The players have the mentality that they don’t care who scores points or who’s on the floor as long as we win. It’s been a pleasant surprise to me early in the season that the guys have bought into that, and it’s what’s going to take us to the next level.”
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@ecm-inc.com.
