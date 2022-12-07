Apple Valley, Burnsville join forces on the ice

Apple Valley/Burnsville goalie Jackson Gilmore tracks the puck as traffic builds in front of the net during a game at Hopkins on Dec. 3. Apple Valley/Burnsville won 4-3 in overtime, the first victory for the first-year co-op boys hockey program.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Boys hockey co-op starts 1-2

The Apple Valley/Burnsville boys hockey co-op has just started its first season, but it’s not an alliance of total strangers.

