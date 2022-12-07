Apple Valley, Burnsville join forces on the ice

Boys hockey co-op starts 1-2
The Apple Valley/Burnsville boys hockey co-op has just started its first season, but it’s not an alliance of total strangers.
“We’ve had the combined Firehawks youth program with Burnsville, so the kids knew each other. That helped with the transition,” said Chris Sikich, head coach of the co-op program. “The co-op was approved in the spring, so the players were able to skate together in the summer, and in August they were lifting together. We know we have a tough road ahead in the (South Suburban) conference, but the kids look excited and I hope they’re expecting to be competitive.”
On Dec. 3 the co-op, wearing Apple Valley uniforms, defeated Hopkins 4-3 in overtime for its first victory. Senior forward Liam Hull, one of about a dozen players who were with the Burnsville High team last season, scored the winner 4 minutes, 51 seconds into overtime. Apple Valley/Burnsville was 1-1 going into a South Suburban Conference game against Rosemount on Tuesday night. The team plays at defending SSC champion Lakeville South at 3 p.m. Saturday.
“It was great for our players to get that first win early in the season,” Sikich said. “We played well, and we could see our guys were happy.”
It wasn’t easy for the Eagles or Blaze players to leave the rink with smiles on their faces last season. Playing in one of the state’s toughest conferences, Apple Valley won just three South Suburban games in the 2021-22 season. Two of the victories were against Burnsville, which struggled to a 0-24-2 record.
What’s more, participation in both programs had dwindled to the point that staying competitive in the SSC looked to be a tall order. The options were leaving for another conference, or joining forces.
And another high school sports co-op was born. Although coaches in some sports, notably girls hockey, have expressed concern about the growing number of co-op programs, there appears to be no going back. Apple Valley is part of co-ops in Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, gymnastics, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse (the girls lacrosse co-op also is with Burnsville). Burnsville, meanwhile, also co-ops in Alpine skiing, girls hockey, and boys and girls lacrosse. Burnsville High School is host of a six-school girls hockey program consisting of four schools in the metro area and two in Faribault.
Apple Valley is host of the boys hockey co-op with Burnsville. Most of the team’s home games will be at Apple Valley Sports Arena, with a couple scheduled for Burnsville Ice Center.
Apple Valley/Burnsville has a full roster of 40 players for the varsity and junior varsity teams. In recent years, when the schools had separate teams and numbers were smaller, coaches had to carefully monitor how many periods their skaters played and, in certain circumstances, cancel junior varsity games. Minnesota State High School League bylaws allow hockey players to participate in varsity and junior varsity games the same day with a limit of four periods.
“We have a couple of players injured right now,” Sikich said, “but we still have enough for the varsity and JV games. Last year, if either school had two players out it was probably canceling the JV game.”
There are some details that have to managed carefully. Apple Valley High School is on a trimester schedule and Burnsville is on a semester schedule, meaning the hockey players don’t always have the same days off from school. On the ice, Sikich said, things have gone relatively smoothly.
“I think we’re a pretty good skating team,” he said. “We’ve been getting good chances on the power play – against Woodbury (a 7-4 loss in the season opener) we had three goals during one five-minute major. And, I don’t want to jinx it, but we’re 9-for-9 or 10-for-10 on the penalty kill.”
The combined team got a number of players who skated for the Burnsville varsity last season, making it possible to split leadership duties among Apple Valley and Burnsville students. BHS students Cole Sieben and Jack Machacek are captains, as are AVHS students Jack Benolkin and Nicholas Lind. Scott Rohweder, an assistant coach at Burnsville the last few years, joined the co-op team’s coaching staff.
Apple Valley has experience on the blue line with Sieben, Benolkin and Lind, all seniors. Senior goalies Jackson Gilmore and Dominic Johnson played for the Apple Valley varsity last season. Senior Sam Arendt and sophomore Fisher Hatfield each have a couple of goals.
“We think we can be competitive,” Sikich said. “We play Rosemount and Lakeville South this week, so we’ll find out soon enough.”
