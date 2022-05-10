Proposal for varsity status comes up one vote short
For the second consecutive year, boys volleyball received majority support from the Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly but came up narrowly short of the supermajority needed to gain varsity status.
On Tuesday morning in Brooklyn Park, 31 of the 48 Representative Assembly members voted to sanction boys volleyball as a varsity sport. However, the measure required a two-thirds majority, meaning at least 32 “yes” votes were needed. In 2021 the vote was 29-18 in favor, with one abstention; 31 votes were required for approval.
This means boys volleyball will continue as a club sport for now, with varsity status not likely to come until 2024 at the earliest. The Representative Assembly, which has the authority to make MSHSL bylaw changes, meets annually in May. The next time boys volleyball supporters could bring their case for varsity status would be in May 2023.
This year’s proposal, had it been approved, would have allowed boys volleyball to become a varsity sport sometime in 2023. The MSHSL Board of Directors, a 22-member group that includes four people appointed by the governor of Minnesota, would have decided which season the sport would be played. Boys volleyball takes place in the spring in most states where it’s a sanctioned varsity sport. The Minnesota club season also is in the spring.
Boys volleyball was introduced as a club sport in Minnesota in 2018. There was a drop in participation during the pandemic, but the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association reported record turnout in 2022, with 1,418 players at 53 schools. The Minnesota club schedule started in late April and continues through the state tournament June 15-16 at Shakopee High School.
Numerous boys volleyball supporters attended the Representative Assembly meeting. That group included University of Minnesota women’s coach and former U.S. national team coach Hugh McCutcheon, who has backed the effort from its beginning.
Forty-seven of the 53 schools that have boys club volleyball programs this spring are in the metro area. Nine of the 10 South Suburban Conference high schools (all except Apple Valley) have programs, and administrators at six SSC schools signed the proposal advocating that the MSHSL sanction the sport.
Eleven of the 16 MSHSL administrative regions approved bringing the question back to the Representative Assembly. But there are administrators, especially from outstate Minnesota, who expressed concern about whether the sport would be sustainable outside the metro area. A number of outstate schools likely wouldn’t have enough athletes to form boys volleyball teams – and might lose athletes to other schools that did have teams. Concerns about transportation and availability of gyms and officials also were raised. Several administrators wondered about the Title IX implications if the MSHSL added a boys sport.
Supporters said boys volleyball has a high participation rate among ethnic minorities, especially Asians, and serves students who don’t play other sports in the spring. According to the boys volleyball association’s statistics, 40 percent of the players participating this spring are Asian, and 85 percent aren’t in another MSHSL-sanctioned spring sport.
Other business
The other vote taken by the Representative Assembly on Tuesday had to do with language change on a student eligibility bylaw. The new language, which was approved 48-0, reads: “Each student is eligible for participation in League sponsored athletic activities for four consecutive school years beginning with their initial entrance into ninth grade.”
The previous language broke it down by semesters, stating that students were eligible for 12 consecutive semesters starting with their entry into seventh grade. The revised bylaw brings no practical change for seventh- and eighth-graders, who would continue to be eligible for varsity-level activities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.