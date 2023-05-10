Eastview wins 4-3 for its second one-run victory over Rosemount
When the bases were loaded – for either team – Eastview turned to Charlie Ortman for help.
The senior outfielder/pitcher’s ability to perform in the highest pressure situations was crucial in the Lightning baseball team’s 4-3 victory at Rosemount on Monday in a duel between the top two teams in the South Suburban Conference baseball standings.
The victory allowed Eastview to take over first place in the league, swapping spots with Rosemount. It’s a thin margin. Eastview improved to 8-2 in the league but has played one more SSC game than Rosemount (7-2). Defending conference champion Farmington (7-3) also lurks as the regular season enters its decisive final few weeks.
Trailing 3-2 in the top of the sixth inning, Eastview loaded the bases on an error and two walks. Rosemount changed pitchers, bringing in left-handed relief ace Liam Bystol for starter Jack Thompson. Ortman, who bats left-handed, guided an opposite-field single through the left side, scoring two runs and putting Eastview ahead for the first time.
Rosemount loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning with two outs when Eastview coach Pat Strey summoned Ortman from the outfield to pitch. Ortman got the next Rosemount hitter to ground out, ending the sixth, then pitched a scoreless seventh to earn a save.
Game-changing situations usually are stressful, but Ortman said he enjoys finding out if he’s up to the challenge.
“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s what’s fun about it – you get to come in, do your job and just help the team out in any way you can.”
Batting against left-handers is “definitely not my favorite,” Ortman said, “but it’s something you’ve got to battle with and get through.”
With the bases loaded, Ortman said he expected the Rosemount pitcher to throw fastballs early to try to get ahead in the count.
“He’s coming into a stressful situation, bases loaded,” Ortman said. “I’m looking for a fastball and trying to get on something early and not get behind. I saw the fastball I wanted, a little bit outside, and put it the other way for a single.”
The Eastview victory broke Rosemount’s seven-game winning streak, which started after the Irish lost their season opener to ... Eastview, again by 4-3. In that game, Eastview senior Ezra Formaneck drove in the game-winning run with a walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Monday’s rematch featured two Division I-bound starting pitchers – Rosemount’s Thompson (Valparaiso) and Eastview’s Formaneck (St. Thomas). Thompson had been especially tough on South Suburban Conference hitters with just two earned runs allowed over 12.2 innings in his first two starts for a 1.11 earned-run average.
Rosemount scored twice in the bottom of the first to take the lead, but Eastview responded with a two-run double in the top of the second by Charlie Novak. Rosemount regained the lead in the third inning and it remained 3-2 until the eventful sixth.
Eastview withstood numerous scoring threats from Rosemount, which had 12 hits. Irish outfielder Will Harder had a couple of those hits, and first baseman Carter Theisen drove in a run.
Rosemount entered the week ranked third in Class 4A by the state coaches association, with Eastview fifth. They likely will be the front-runners in the Section 3 playoffs in a few weeks. The section also includes Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Lakeville North, Hastings and Park of Cottage Grove. Park, the two-time defending section champion, was 6-7 beginning the week but had won its last three games, including a 17-4 victory over No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.
Strey is in his first season as Eastview coach after playing for and coaching with his father Tom, who retired as head coach after last season. Pat Strey has been part of plenty of intense Eastview-Rosemount games and is convinced the Lightning haven’t seen the last of the Irish this season.
“They’re a really good team, and they compete really well,” Pat Strey said of Rosemount. “We know they’re going to be there at the end because they’re in our section, and so we plan on seeing them a third time. It’s fun to compete with a team like that when they’re so highly ranked and well coached.”
Eastview has busted out with the bats a number of times this year; the Lightning average more than seven runs a game. But Strey believes pitching and defense are the team’s backbone. The Lightning have held nine of their first 11 opponents to three runs or fewer.
“You look at the board today and we gave up three runs with 12 hits (allowed),” Strey said. “We played really good defense as a team. We had no errors today and I don’t think we’ve had a game where we had more than two. The pitchers have done a great job of challenging guys. We’re not striking out a ton of guys, we’re really just challenging them and trusting our defense.”
Ortman said one of the Lightning’s strength is having multiple players that can come through in clutch situations the way he did against Rosemount.
“Everyone on the team has a role, and if everyone does their thing we’re unstoppable,” he said.
Monday's results
• Farmington kept within reach of the top two teams in the SSC after defeating Shakopee 12-1 on Monday. Luke Rice drove in five runs with a double and triple. Senior captain Sawyer Hoffman pitched a five-inning complete game, allowing three hits.
• Lakeville South moved above .500 in the conference at 6-5 after defeating Prior Lake 2-0. Tate Marland pitched the first 6.2 innings, holding Prior Lake to two hits while striking out six. Ian Segna struck out the last hitter in the seventh, earning a save.
• Lakeville North (5-5 in conference play) defeated Apple Valley 6-3 as Cal Schmelzle went 3-for-4, drove in one run and scored once. Kutter Herzig drove in two runs. Teddy Juaire pitched six innings, allowing two earned runs.
• Nick Discher pitched a two-hit shutout as Burnsville defeated Eagan 2-0. He has seven strikeouts and walked one. Eli Keirstead’s triple in the fifth inning drove in the game’s only two runs. Burnsville improved to 3-7 in the South Suburban, while Eagan dropped to 3-8 in the league.
