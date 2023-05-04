Lakeville North could be one of the best teams in Class 4A girls basketball when the ball goes up in November 2022. The Panthers for certain will have one of the state’s most experienced coaching staffs.

The 2023-24 season will mark Andy Berkvam’s return to the Panthers sideline after a 10-year hiatus. Berkvam, who coached Lakeville/Lakeville North teams to state championships in 2001, 2002 and 2010, has never actually been away from the sport. He coached the boys team at Northfield High School for six years, then coached in the North Tartan girls AAU program, and last year was associate head girls coach at Minnetonka High School. The drive to be a head coach again was strong, and it led Berkvam back to the school district where he’s spent most of his professional life.

