Farmington will play Roseau in consolation bracket
Any season that ends in the state tournament is a good one, but Farmington is past the happy-to-be-here stage.
The Tigers are in the Class AA girls hockey tournament for the time in four years, but for the third time in four years they lost in the quarterfinals. Andover, the highest-scoring team in Class 2A, kept the pressure on throughout in a 6-0 victory Thursday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.
Farmington’s players went into the tournament wanting to get past the first round so they could play three games at the Xcel Center. They were disappointed with their showing Thursday, coach Jon Holmes said.
“When we came in the locker room (following the game), they were hurt,” Holmes said. “They knew we had to play close to perfect. They also knew if they did play that perfect game they’d give themselves a chance, and they knew they didn’t. We didn’t get beat by anything we didn’t know was coming. We were prepped. But it wasn’t our day.”
Next for Farmington (18-11) is a consolation semifinal game against Roseau at 10 a.m. Friday at the TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul, with the winner advancing to the consolation final at noon Saturday. Roseau (21-6-2) lost to Minnetonka 7-2 on Thursday.
The Tigers held Andover’s top line, led by 66-point scorer Jamie Nelson, scoreless in the state quarterfinal game. They also skated off all four of their penalties.
But the Huskies (26-2) remained dangerous because “we have a solid three or four lines that produce,” said junior forward Madelynn Jurgensen, who scored two goals.
“They’re on you so fast that the mistakes we got away with against some teams we played earlier in the year, we just couldn’t get away with today,” Holmes said.
Andover’s defense also is tough to crack. The Huskies held Farmington to 12 shots on goal and earned their fourth consecutive playoff shutout.
The Tigers’ best scoring chance might have been in the third period when forward Sadie Long got a shot away at the end of a 2-on-1, but Huskies’ goalie Amanda Pelkey turned it away.
Farmington had a plan to deal with Andover’s aggressive forecheck but couldn’t always execute. “They’ll send three to the strong side really fast,” Holmes said. “We knew we had to work on ringing the puck to the weak side. In the first and second periods we had a lot of opportunities to get the puck out. Four of their goals specifically came on plays where we made a nice ring to the offside wing, and our wing didn’t handle it. They kept it in and they scored.”
Although Andover didn’t convert on any of its power plays, they had a cumulative effect. The Huskies scored two goals within a minute of the end of Farmington penalties, when some of the Tigers players were still a little gassed from playing shorthanded.
Junior defender Jayden Seifert had four shots on goal, one-third of Farmington’s total. Junior forward Carly Lancaster had three shots. Tigers goalie Ryleigh Furlong made 23 saves.
The Tigers will try to reach the Class AA consolation final, as they did in 2017 and 2019. In 2017 they defeated Eastview in the fifth-place game and in 2019 they lost to Maple Grove.
