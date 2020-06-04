Anderson built academic, athletic, leadership skills

Senior is one of Lakeville North’s Triple-A Award winners
High school seniors have lost a lot over the last several months, but Sam Anderson is choosing to focus instead on what he has gained.
“I miss events that were planned for us such as prom and graduation, but I know complaining and moping about it will not get me anywhere, because I can’t control those things,” Anderson said.
He’s preparing for his swimming and academic career at St. John’s University, a future Anderson said might not have been possible without the help of his teachers and coaches in Lakeville. Anderson is one of Lakeville North’s Triple A Award winners, along with Emily Plotnik. The award recognized excellence in academics, athletics and fine arts.
In addition to being a swimmer and top student, Anderson is an Eagle Scout and a section leader for the Lakeville North marching band. Set to graduate this week, Anderson addressed how he believes his years at Lakeville North have shaped him.
Keeping in mind that just about everything right now is subject to change, can you tell me about your post-high school plans, what you plan to study and if you intend to compete in sports?
I will be attending St. John’s University, where I will study physics and compete for the swim team.
What was your reaction to winning the Triple A Award and what does it mean to you personally?
Even just being selected as a candidate for the award was a huge honor for me. I was nominated by my swim coach Dan Schneider and my track coach Matt Sullivan. These two men have had a huge impact on me and I look up to them a lot, so for them to consider me was very humbling. When I got the news I had won, I was very surprised and honored, because I know our school has some very talented and smart people, so being chosen among the company I was in was a really big deal.
What activities were you involved in other than sports, and how did they help prepare you for the future?
First of all I was a Boy Scout and I am an Eagle Scout. In the Boy Scouts I learned many skills such as first aid, emergency preparedness, and wilderness survival. I also received extensive leadership training at Grey Wolf National Youth Leadership Training Camp, along with holding various positions in my troop such as Senior Patrol Leader (youth leader of the troop). In addition to Scouts, I was also a member of our school’s marching band, and senior year was a section leader as well, which meant I was responsible for the bass drum section of the band. This experience boosted my leadership skills by providing me the opportunity to not only lead my section, but also help them fit into the band as a whole. Finally I was selected for the National Honor Society, and completed hours of community service for the group.
Is there somebody at Lakeville North (teacher, coach, administrator, counselor, etc.) who you consider particularly instrumental in what you achieved as a student?
I think some of the most influential people in my high school career would be my head swim coach Dan Schneider, Lakeville South’s head coach Rick Ringeisen, and the rest of our coaching staff. I joined the team freshman year and I had played basketball up until that point, so I had very little competitive swimming experience. Schneider, Ringeisen, and the rest of the coaches are a big part of my success in swimming and school. They always encouraged me and pushed me to be the best I could be as a swimmer, leader, and person. They stayed late after practice every single day to work on things with me and sharpen my skills, and I owe a lot of what I achieved to them.
Any idea yet what you will pursue as a career?
I am looking to pursue a career in engineering, I’ve always been interested in problem solving and building things, so physics and mechanical engineering are my top choices for line of work.
The class of 2020 has dealt with unprecedented circumstances. You didn’t get to be in the building with your classmates for the final two months of the school year, you transitioned 100 percent to learning at home, and there won’t be a traditional graduation ceremony. How did you go about dealing with all of these things over which you had little if any control?
During these trying times I think it’s extremely important to focus on the things you have control over. I miss my friends, I miss events that were planned for us such as prom and graduation, but I know complaining and moping about it will not get me anywhere, because I can’t control those things. It’s okay to be upset, but this situation is what it is, so I’ve learned to not dwell on it and keep moving forward, looking to the things I can control. I’ve been working extremely hard to physically prepare for my college swimming career, and I’ve thought if I can find at least one positive thing to take away from this, in this case getting stronger and better for swimming, then this situation won’t be so bad after all. It doesn’t matter if we get knocked down, what matters is if we choose to pick ourselves up and keep going.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.