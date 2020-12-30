Athletes, coaches learn to adjust on the fly
(Second of two parts.)
For many, including local high school athletes and coaches, 2021 can’t get here quickly enough. The New Year brings the promise of life edging back toward normal following 10 months of upheaval.
But first, here’s the second part of our look back at a year that won’t be forgotten, for a variety of reasons.
Summer: Pushing past turbulence
Just as sports started figuring out a way to dig out from under a pandemic came a new crisis: The death of George Floyd on Memorial Day evening during an incident with Minneapolis police. It sparked protests that in some cities continued for weeks. Rioting resulted in massive damage to the Lake Street business district in Minneapolis and scattered damage elsewhere in the metro area.
Soon, athletes were asking themselves questions. Should they respond? And if so, how? Ultimately, they looked for ways to heal the wounds and ease the simmering racial tension.
Former Lakeville High School soccer star Kelsey Hans, now the head girls coach at Blake, asked her captains if they wanted to do a fundraiser similar to one Hans had read about that was conducted by college athletes in California. The captains enthusiastically agreed and talked some friends into it. On June 17 athletes from about 10 Minnesota high school teams (including the Eagan girls soccer program) and several club teams biked, walked, ran and swam to raise money for the Lake Street Council, which is helping businesses affected by the rioting to rebuild. They easily exceeded the $8,460 goal for the fundraiser.
A 9-year-old in Chanhassen helped raise $100,000 for various community projects in response to the rioting. Kamryn Johnson, whose mother Shani (Marks) Johnson was a star athlete at Apple Valley High School, got together with friends from her neighborhood to sell friendship bracelets, with proceeds going to businesses and food banks in the metro area. Kamryn’s parents thought the children might raise about $50, but the effort soon became a national sensation.
Teams also thought about how to respond on the field. Lakeville North football coach Brian Vossen took to social media to respond to what he said were rumors about what he wanted his players to do during the national anthem. Vossen said he thought about it for months before deciding to leave it up to each player to kneel or stand during the anthem. The only thing he said he would require is that teammates support each other regardless of which action they chose.
By mid-June high school athletes were allowed to return to their campuses for the first time since March to begin summer workouts for the 2020-21 season. Some staples of summer, such as American Legion Baseball and the USA Cup youth soccer tournament, were lost to the pandemic, but a few alternate events sprung up in their place.
Minnesota Youth Athletic Services and the Metro Baseball League collaborated to create the Baseball Alliance of Minnesota for players who already had lost the 2020 high school season. Later in the summer the St. Paul Saints put together the Senior Class Salute, a 24-team tournament for players who would have been seniors in the 2020 prep baseball season.
Some youth tournaments did proceed as scheduled, under precautions aimed at preventing coronavirus spread. The annual North American Fastpitch Association Northern Nationals 12-and-under girls tournament in Eagan took place with a reduced field consisting of teams from the Upper Midwest. Spectators were required to leave the park if the teams they were following were not playing. When they were at the park, spectators needed to keep their distance along the foul lines and outfield fence. Organizers put up tarps behind home plate on each field to keep people from congregating there, which met with approval from umpires working the event.
The Minnesota amateur baseball season started about a month later than scheduled, and with social distancing protocol in place. A few teams dropped out because of COVID-19 issues, and the Class B state tournament had to be moved from New Ulm when the city council pulled its approval. The tournament eventually landed in Shakopee, and the Elko Express qualified and reached the second round. A number of players from Lakeville and Apple Valley played for the St. Patrick Irish, which reached the Class C championship game before losing to Fairmont.
It was a memorable summer of golf for Farmington High School student Kyler Schwamb, who at 15 was the youngest qualifier for the Minnesota State Open and MGA Amateur tournaments. He made the cut in both, including a tie for 42nd place at the state open.
The Minnesota Section PGA held a one-round showcase event for high school senior golfers at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, which would have been the site of the state Class 3A tournament. Eastview senior Jaycee Rhodes shot 72 to win the girls division.
It was a rough racing season for Elko Speedway, which saw at least three months of its schedule cut off because of the pandemic. With the speedway’s business model relying heavily on spectators it couldn’t yet have, the cars remained parked for most of the summer. A two-month season began in August when state guidelines were relaxed to allow up to 1,500 spectators.
Fall: Starting and stopping
By summer, questions arose as to whether the high school fall sports season could go on as scheduled. The Minnesota State High School League attempted to resolve them in an Aug. 4 board of directors meeting, but some of the measures proved to be controversial.
The biggest dispute was a plan to hold lightly-attended outdoor sports in the fall, but move football and volleyball seasons to the spring. The proposed volleyball season shift caused consternation with high school coaches because it would put their season during the heart of the club season and possibly force athletes to choose between their school teams and their club teams.
Football fans were no less upset about a proposal to shift the season to March 2021. Some gathered in front of the governor’s mansion to protest. Others formed grassroots efforts, including one hash-tagged #LetThemPlayMN, to try to convince officials to change their minds.
About six weeks later, they did. In late September the MSHSL returned football and volleyball to the fall, with both having shorter seasons that started later than normal. The MSHSL canvassed its member schools and learned a solid majority wanted the two sports returned to the fall.
The high school league did, however, take the unprecedented step of canceling state tournaments for fall sports. Facing concerns about potential coronavirus spread and uncertainty over whether fans would be allowed into state tourneys – as well as a deficit approaching half a million dollars – the MSHSL chose to end fall sports seasons after section tourneys.
Sports such as soccer, girls tennis and cross country were allowed to start on time in August, although not every team did. Several teams, including the Lakeville North and Eagan girls soccer squads, had to quarantine for two weeks because of exposure to people who tested positive for the virus.
COVID-19 concerns brought about changes to the way events were conducted. Social distancing before and after games was expected. Only a limited number of fans were admitted. In the case of South Suburban Conference cross country, fans weren’t allowed at all, although that proved difficult to enforce.
Cross country meets took on a different look. In the South Suburban, boys and girls from all 10 schools ran at the same place on the same day, but with staggered start times so no more than two or three teams would be on the course at one time.
In girls tennis, postseason play was team-only; no individual competition was held. That means Eastview’s Karin Young, who won the 2019 Class AA singles title, remains a reigning state champion.
Lakeville North’s boys soccer team completed the first undefeated season in school history by defeating Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0 in the Section 3AA championship game. Elijah Sedlacek and Johnathan Bayer scored in the section title game for the Panthers (12-0-2). The defenders and goalie Evan Siefken were the team’s rock as North allowed only three goals all season and closed with six consecutive shutouts.
After not starting the season on time because of quarantine and having to reschedule its first three games, the Eagan girls soccer team regrouped. The Wildcats finished with a nine-game winning streak and 11-game unbeaten streak, concluding with a 1-0 upset of No. 2-ranked Rosemount in the Section 3AA championship game. Ariel Lindgren scored the deciding goal late in the second half and goalkeeper London Anderson earned a shutout.
Eagan finished 10-2-2. Despite not winning the section, Rosemount finished as one of the state’s best teams with a 12-1-1 record. The Irish returned a number of players from a team that finished third in the 2019 state Class AA tournament, including high-scoring forward Kenzie Jacobson and midfielder Lexi Orlando, both of whom were named first-team All-State.
No season is complete without a rags-to-riches story, and in girls soccer that was Lakeville South. The Cougars muddled through the regular season, winning just one of 11 games and being shut out eight times. But they caught fire in the playoffs, beating Rochester Century, Farmington and Owatonna – all on the road – to win the Section 1AA championship. Grace Ebbighausen scored two goals in South’s 4-1 victory over Owatonna in the section final.
Farmington won its fourth consecutive South Suburban Conference girls cross country championship as well as its fourth straight Section 1AA title. Tigers senior Anna Fenske was medalist in the conference and section meets, with runners such as Mariah Fenske, Mackenzy Lippold, Sophia Taarud, Lindsey Woestehoff and Laura McGregor giving Farmington enviable depth. Farmington finished its season ranked 22nd nationally.
Rosemount’s boys and girls teams were runners-up in the Section 3AA cross country meet. Brennen Peterson of Rosemount placed second in the boys race and Burnsville’s Zoie Dundon was second in the girls race.
Girls swimming season concluded with section meets conducted in multiple locations to minimize the risk of virus spread through overcrowding. Farmington won a section team championship for the first time in school history. Junior Maddie Grimm won two events and sophomore Camille Gehrke won one race in the Section 1AA finals, where the Tigers swam in their home pool with Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
Eagan dominated the Section 3AA girls swimming meet, winning by 85 points. The Wildcats’ Kiera Liesinger won two events and broke school and Section 3AA records in the 100-yard breaststroke. Other individual section champions included Apple Valley’s Alix O’Brien, who won both distance freestyle races, and Burnsville’s Olivia Caldwell, who won the 50 freestyle.
Eastview, Burnsville and Lakeville South were among the top contenders for the South Suburban Conference girls tennis championship that Eastview eventually won. Lakeville South went on to second place in the Section 1AA tournament. Burnsville and Eastview reached the Section 6AA semifinals before losing. The Blaze then defeated Eastview 4-3 in the third-place match.
Football season started late and ended inconclusively. Typically the first games are held the week before Labor Day; this year they weren’t until the second Friday in October. Numerous teams had to adjust on the fly when they lost players to quarantine, or when opponents had to back out because of positive COVID-19 cases. Rosemount went into quarantine just before its season opener and lost two of its scheduled six regular-season games. Lakeville North had to find new opponents for its first three games after the originally scheduled teams couldn’t play. The Panthers took on Cretin-Derham Hall in their season opener on less than 24 hours notice.
After the state shut down high school athletics on Nov. 20, three undefeated teams – Lakeville South, Rosemount and Eden Prairie – remained in Class 6A, all of which could make a claim for being the best team. Lakeville South was dominant through its first seven games and made a rousing comeback against St. Michael-Albertville to win 14-13 and finish 8-0.
The Cougars were ranked first in Class 6A much of the season. Just four years earlier they had been 1-8. “It’s been four years building up to this moment,” quarterback Reid Patterson said. “Starting out we weren’t very good, but now we’re undefeated. I’m really proud of every single senior out here.”
After returning from quarantine, Rosemount played three games in eight days and four in 14 days. That can cause problems with continuity on offense, but the defense was a constant. The Irish allowed the fewest points in Class 6A, and their 42-0 destruction of East Ridge in the second round of the playoff suggested they were playing their best football at the end of the season.
Rosemount’s Jake Ratzlaff, a force on both sides of the line of scrimmage, won the Mr. Football award and announced he would play at the University of Wisconsin.
Several local football teams were prevented from getting any kind of closure. Apple Valley and Burnsville sat out the playoffs because of COVID-19 issues. Farmington stood ready to compete in the postseason but never got the chance. The Tigers didn’t play in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs because the potential opponent dropped out. One day before Farmington was to play Totino-Grace in the second round, Totino-Grace pulled out because of virus concerns.
Farmington, 5-1 and a top-10 team in the Class 6A rankings, never did get to take the field in the playoffs. But it wasn’t the Tigers’ fault the playoff games were canceled, and they collected medals and a section championship trophy. “That section championship trophy is going to be displayed at the school forever, and it’s a symbol of what these guys were able to do under the most difficult circumstances you could imagine,” coach Adam Fischer said.
Volleyball was the one fall sport that did not get to have a postseason. The state-ordered pause took effect the week before the regular season ended. Lakeville North (10-2) and Eagan (9-2) had the best records in the South Suburban Conference. Lakeville South also was off to a strong start at 6-2, but the virus shut down the Cougars’ season early.
The season lasted long enough for players such as Eastview’s Lauren Crowl, Lakeville South’s Ava Moes and Lakeville North’s Abbey Milner to showcase their skills. They were among several SSC players to sign with Division I colleges in November. Eagan’s Kennedi Orr, the state’s No. 1-ranked college recruit and Nebraska signee, received the Ms. Baden award as the state’s outstanding senior despite not playing this fall because of a knee injury.
With the calendar about to flip to 2021, state and local officials were planning for the return of high school sports – and crossing their fingers that it would last this time.
