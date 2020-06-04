An ace at age 9

Rosemount third-grader scores hole in one at Rich Valley
Max Waltman was disappointed when he saw his tee shot sailing left of the flag.
“Aw, I thought I hit that one well, Dad,” he said to his playing partner and father, Mitch.
The thought that immediately flashed through Mitch’s mind was, “Wait for it.”
Mitch had played the second hole at Rich Valley Golf Club’s Blue Course, a 100-yard par-3, often enough to know what sometimes happens to shots that look like they’re going left. A hill comes into play and can send the ball toward the middle of the green – which is where the flag was May 22, when Max and Mitch played.
“We watched it roll on the green,” Max said, “and it kind of fell in the cup. We didn’t really know if it went in because we could still see part of the ball. But when we got up there, it was in.”
Word quickly spread through the Rosemount course that a 9-year-old had scored a hole in one. “Mostly, they heard about it from me,” Mitch admitted. “Max was a little stunned. So was I. I’ve never had one, and I’ve only seen one other hole in one.”
Max, a Rosemount resident and third-grader at Red Pine Elementary, has played golf about 20 times in his life. He had never been close to a hole in one, primarily because he’s still building the strength to reach greens in regulation. Max used a “choked-down driver” to score his ace, his father said.
They could still see part of the ball from the tee because Rich Valley, like many golf courses during the pandemic, has modified its cups so the ball doesn’t fall all the way to the bottom, making it easier to retrieve without touching anything else.
Unfortunately, Max did not keep the ball with which he scored his ace. But his father took plenty of photos and they made sure to grab some scorecards. Max kept one and Mitch put up one in his office.
At the start of the season Max had been hitting the ball slightly more than 100 yards with his driver, but the hole in one appears to have put a little spring in his step. Recently Max has been hitting his driver closer to 120 yards, his father said.
It’s difficult to say if this is the start of a golf career. Although not yet 10, Max already is a multi-sport athlete. He recently completed his second year of Mite hockey in the Eagan association and was named to a traveling baseball team. He has a 25-year-old brother who played football on scholarship at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“I think I like hockey best because that’s the sport I’m best at,” he said.
The pandemic has given the Waltmans more time to play golf.
“Max played maybe three or four times in the summer of 2018, when he was 7,” Mitch said. “We’ve played at Arbor Pointe (a nine-hole course in Inver Grove Heights) and this year we’ve played all our rounds at Rich Valley.”
How much golf they play in the future is Max’s call. “He’s already a sports nut, and I don’t want to be the kind of parent who pushes his son into a sport,” Mitch said.
At the very least, Mitch hopes Max is there the day he scores an ace of his own.
