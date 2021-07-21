American Legion baseball postseason starts this week

Alimagnet Park is site of Sub-State tourney
Minnesota American Legion baseball begins its postseason this week with Sub-State tournaments.
Burnsville and Hastings are among the host sites for Division I Senior Sub-State tourneys, with winners advancing to the state tournament in St. Cloud next week. At the Division I Junior level, Rosemount is a Sub-State host, with the winner going to the state Junior Legion tourney next week in Bloomington.
Apple Valley defeated Farmington and Woodbury White defeated Lakeville North in play-in games for the Division 1 Sub-State 5 tourney at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. The double-elimination phase of the tournament started Wednesday with top-seeded Woodbury Blue playing Woodbury White, No. 2 seed Rosemount playing No. 7 Apple Valley, third-seeded Burnsville playing New Prague and No. 4 seed St. Paul Park taking on East Ridge. Play continues Thursday and Friday, with the final two teams meeting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Alimagnet Park. A second game, if necessary, would be 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Eastview and Eagan are the top two seeds in the Division I Sub-State 6 tournament in Hastings. Eastview played South St. Paul and Eagan played No. 7 seed Lakeville South in opening-round games Wednesday. The final two teams meet at Memorial Park in Hastings at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with the if-necessary game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The state Division I tournament begins July 29, in St. Cloud, Sartell and Sauk Rapids. Fifteen Sub-State champions and a host team will take part, with the top two teams advancing to a regional tournament the following week in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Burnsville, which was to be host of the 2020 state Division I tournament before it was canceled because of the pandemic, will be host in 2022.
Teams from Rosemount, Eastview and Lakeville South will play in the Division I Junior Legion Sub-State E tournament starting Thursday. Eastview plays Stillwater in a first-round game at 10 a.m., with Lakeville South taking on New Prague at 12:30 p.m. and Rosemount playing Bloomington Gold at 3. Shakopee Red is the top seed in the seven-team, double-elimination tournament. Finals are noon Sunday, with a second game at 2:30 p.m. if necessary.
Lakeville North defeated Richfield 6-0 and Excelsior No. 2 defeated Burnsville 9-8 in first-round games Tuesday at the Division 1 Junior Legion Sub-State D tournament in Richfield. Lakeville North played Bloomington Blue in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday night at Donaldson Park, with the loser of that game facing Burnsville in an elimination game at noon Friday. The final two teams face off at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The state Division I Junior Legion tournament begins July 29 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington.
