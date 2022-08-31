Allure of high school football nights is hard to beat

Representing school and city means a lot to local players
Friday nights don’t just happen. For high school football players it’s taken years of practice and training, climbing the ladder to eventually get a chance to take the field in front of a big crowd.
As the prep football season begins this week, we asked several local players why they stuck with it and what playing for their school and community means to them. Here are their responses:
Jacob Royse
Quarterback, Lakeville South
“I’ve grown up in Lakeville. As a younger kid, when you stand (at the sideline) and watch those games, you see it’s what really brings this community together. As a group of seniors and juniors, we try to get the younger kids and the community involved. We have great turnout for games. In school, we just try to be leaders. We think we have a big role in our school.”
Zach Dahl
Linebacker, Farmington
“It’s meant everything my whole life. Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be on the high school football team. You come to the games, you’re on the hill, we have a beautiful stadium, and it’s electric here. Home games here are absolutely nuts, and we travel well, too. As a kid, you see that and you want to grow up and want to be on that field. Now that I’m in that position, it’s like a blessing. It’s amazing to go out there, the band’s playing, the student section is full and everybody’s parents are there. It’s a tight-knit community here and everybody wants to see you succeed, which is really nice.”
Parker Faul
Running back, Eagan
“I grew up playing (Eagan Athletic Association) football and all my friends are in Eagan. So it just means a lot to be on this field and play for my city. When I came into high school we’d had some zero-win seasons, and we had five or six guys go to places like St. Thomas. It really feels like something special because we’re the first class to be that step forward. It’s been a cool journey to watch us develop as a team and be able to fight for each other.”
Mambu Sonie
Defensive lineman, Burnsville
“I’m proud to represent the school because we have some really good coaches who love the team and look out for us. And yeah, we look out for each other. The wins and losses don’t mean as much to us as looking out for each other.”
Kade Gilbertson
Linebacker, Rosemount
“I’ve been in the program my entire life. My dad’s been a coach here my whole life. I just have a love for the sport. Especially when you get to this high level, there’s a lot of people counting on you. And there’s a lot of things you want to be able to get done so you can perform out there with a bunch of people watching. That’s pretty special."
