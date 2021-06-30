All-stars: Rain shuts down baseball series

Football event held after parents step in to organize
The Metro South team, which had a strong South Suburban Conference presence, won one of its two games at the Minnesota High School Baseball All-Star Series last weekend.
Eleven of the 16 players on Metro South were from SSC schools. The event, in its 46th year showcased six teams consisting of the top Minnesota high school senior baseball players at Chaska Athletic Park. Each team had played two games June 25-26 before rain washed out the rest of the tournament as well as the home-run derby.
Metro South opened with a 12-0 loss to Metro East in the first round of pool play. Farmington’s Alex Berreth and Apple Valley’s Mason Trocke each had a hit for Metro South, and Rosemount’s Ben Baiel and Farmington’s Korey Dahlberg pitched in the game.
Metro South fell behind the South All-Stars 3-0 in the top of the first inning before rallying to win 5-3 on June 26. Justin Loer of Lakeville South had a hit and run batted in, and Berreth and Lincoln Berry of Eagan each had one hit. Cole Voss of Burnsville pitched the first three innings.
Berreth will go to North Iowa Area Community College in the fall. Trocke has signed with Winona State, Baiel will go to the University of Minnesota, Dahlberg will attend Concordia-St. Paul, Loer will play at Xavier, Berry will play at North Iowa Area Community College and Voss is headed for Benedictine.
Other local players on the Metro South team and their future destinations are Nolan Johnson of Lakeville North (North Dakota State), Tyler Wombacher of Lakeville North (Wabash Valley) and Ethan Voss of Burnsville (Arizona).
Rosemount High School head coach Chris Swansson coached the Metro South team along with Don Plaisance of New Prague.
Football all-star game
The on-again, off-again Minnesota high school all-star football game took place June 26 at St. John’s University after parents banded to save the event from cancellation.
The North team defeated the South squad 25-7 in the game at Clemens Stadium. Members of the South squad included Garrett Savard and Derek Ashland, who played for Lakeville South’s undefeated team last fall.
Originally scheduled for December 2020 at U.S. Bank Stadium, the game had to be postponed after youth sports were paused because of a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association sought to hold it in June but later canceled the game, saying logistical issues related to COVID-19 were too numerous to overcome.
At that point, a parent group assembled and raised more than $30,000 to cover the event’s costs, and the game was back on.
The game, which features the state’s top players from the previous football season, has been held since 1974.
