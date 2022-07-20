After two-year delay, Burnsville ready to put on a show for Legion baseball fans

State tournament comes to Alimagnet Park next week
Two years after the pandemic derailed everybody’s plans, Burnsville is ready to make sure everybody attending the Minnesota American Legion Baseball Division I State Tournament has a good time.
The American Legion tournament, for community-based teams with players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, comes to Alimagnet Park beginning Thursday, July 28. This is the 96th year of the state tourney and the second time Burnsville has been the host, having also done so in 2008.
The Minnesota American Legion likes to move its baseball tournament around the state but had long been interested in returning to Burnsville. The city was awarded the 2020 tournament, only to have it called off when COVID-19 played havoc with virtually every professional and amateur sport. After the 2020 tournament was canceled, Burnsville got the next available year, which was 2022 (St. Cloud was host of the 2021 state tournament).
“I wasn’t involved with the 2008 tournament, but from what I understand the state Legion board really wanted to come back,” said Robert Weber, president of Baseball Association 191, which promotes baseball for players ages 16-19 in Burnsville, Eagan and Savage. “The American Legion wants this to be a first-class event for the players, coaches, parents and fans, and so do we.”
The state Legion tournament, first contested in 1926, will have its host site in Dakota County for only the third time. In addition to Burnsville hosting in 2008 and this year, Eagan held the event in 2014.
As host team, the Burnsville Cobras receive an automatic berth in the state tournament. The other 15 qualifiers will be determined this week at Sub-State tournaments across Minnesota. Eastview is host of a Sub-State tourney at Eastview High School and Legion Field in Apple Valley. Burnsville, Lakeville North and Rosemount will play in a Sub-State bracket in New Prague (if Burnsville wins, the runner-up also would advance to the state tournament). Farmington, Eagan and Lakeville South are part of an eight-team field in Hastings seeking one state tournament spot.
State tournament pool play games begin July 28 on the two fields (Vanderlaan and Bunnell) at Alimagnet Park, as well as Memorial Park in Prior Lake and Schleper Stadium in Shakopee. Each team plays two games on opening day. Pool play continues Friday, July 29, at the two Alimagnet Park fields, with each team playing once.
The top two teams from each of four pools advance to the single-elimination portion of the tournament Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31, with the championship game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. July 31.
The state champion and runner-up advance to the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, S.D., the following week. Regional champions play in the American Legion Baseball World Series in Shelby, N.C., Aug. 11-16. Burnsville played in the American Legion World Series in 2013.
For baseball fans, the attraction is “we have two great fields side by side” at Alimagnet Park, Weber said. “Then we were able to get Prior Lake and Shakopee to co-host with us the first day. We love their fields and they’re outstanding organizations to work with.”
Putting on baseball tournaments is one of BA 191’s primary functions. The organization’s two Legion-affiliated teams, the Cobras (Senior) and Rattlers (Junior) are hosts of regular-season tournaments, and BA 191 also assists with Minnesota State High School League section playoff games at Alimagnet Park. Burnsville also regularly holds one of the Minnesota American Legion Sub-State tournaments; this year that event moved to New Prague as Burnsville prepared to hold the state tournament.
The eight members of the BA 191 board have done the majority of the planning and next week they’ll have help from 50 to 75 volunteers (a few openings for volunteers remain).
“Fortunately, we didn’t have to start over” when the 2020 tournament was canceled, Weber said. “We already had our plan in place, and judging by the feedback, there wasn’t a lot we had to change after hosting in 2008.”
Weber said BA 191 would like to continue working with Minnesota American Legion, perhaps including being host of a state Junior Legion (age 17 and under) tournament. The 2022 Minnesota Junior Legion tourney is next week in Bloomington.
On Wednesday, July 27, a full house of 500 people are expected for the state tournament banquet at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club in Lakeville. WCCO-TV sports director Mike Max will be emcee, a role he was going to fill in 2020 before the tournament was canceled.
Keynote speaker is John Kriesel, a former Minnesota state representative and currently a motivational speaker and director of veterans services in Anoka County. In 2006, while serving with the Minnesota Army National Guard in Iraq, Kriesel lost both his legs in an improvised explosive device blast. Two of his close friends were killed in the explosion. He spent nine months in hospitals before being released.
“We think he’s a perfect keynote speaker,” Weber said. “He wrote a book about his experiences that I’ve read, and he has a message we think will stick with the kids.”
Approximately 100 American Legion posts and other businesses are supporting the state tournament, from purchasing signage at the fields to taking advertising spots in the program. If all goes well BA 191 should turn a profit to put back into its programs, Weber said.
More important, Weber said, is to leave a good impression so fans – and the state Legion organization – will want to return someday.
