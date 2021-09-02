After sifting through 2020 wreckage, Lightning look to rebound

After COVID season, in-person football activities no longer taken for granted
Eastview’s football players showed up for summer workouts in June committed to bringing the program back from a nightmarish 2020 season.
The gory details: Eastview was 0-5, lost every game by at least 10 points, and had a couple canceled because of COVID-19. And the Lightning weren’t getting a lot of sympathy.
“I kind of felt like other teams were laughing at us, although it didn’t really matter to me what they thought,” said senior offensive lineman Benjy VandeBerg, a returning starter.
At the same time, you get the feeling the Lightning would like to wipe the smirks off opponents’ faces. It won’t be easy because Eastview doesn’t have a lot of experience. But it does have some talent in the top three grades. And those players have a common purpose.
“The seniors have been together since third grade, playing on the same teams,” VandeBerg said. “We know what we need to do, and we think we can be a good team.”
The Lightning open their season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville North, a team coach Kelly Sherwin said might be the best they’ll see in the regular season. Eastview has been assigned to the Metro Maroon District for scheduling purposes, while many of the state’s top Class 6A programs from the past several years were sent to the Gold District. The Lightning will have two crossover games against Gold District teams (Lakeville North and Edina), but there will be several games against teams in the same situation as Eastview, seeking to build.
Sherwin was asked to send a starting lineup to Lakeville North’s webcast team in preparation for this week’s opener. Instead of 22 names, he sent 35 because even at the beginning of this week the coaches were still sorting out roles for some players. All 35 were expected to see significant time on the field, however.
“We have competition this year. I think that’s been the biggest difference,” Sherwin said. “That makes the kids better, when they know they have to compete for a chance to play.”
Other than VandeBerg and lineman Jack Stevens, the offense will consist of players with limited varsity experience. There are several running backs the coaches believe can be effective, including seniors Christian Morton and Tyler Jerstad, both of whom got some carries last season.
The Lightning want to try to get back to the program’s roots as a power running team. Moving the ball consistently on the ground had been an issue in recent years because Eastview had smaller linemen.
“The game is so much simpler when you can run,” Sherwin said. “That’s probably been our biggest struggle offensively the last four years – what’s our go-to play on third and two? In years past, we knew exactly what we were going to do. We haven’t known that the last few years.
“The converse of that is, defensively we need to be able to stop people on third and two.”
On defense, “at secondary and linebacker, we have some guys who have been out there before,” Sherwin said. That group includes senior defensive backs Michael Jennison and A.J. Wagner and senior linebacker Cole Frost. Defensive back Marcus Johnson “is another kid who kind of set the tone last year,” Sherwin said.
The Lightning had mixed results in a scrimmage at Prior Lake on Saturday. They saw some things they could put into the game plan for when the games count, and they saw some things that aren’t likely to work for them.
“We have a lot of things to work on, but I liked how we kept playing hard,” Stevens said. “For the linemen the big things are being physical, staying low and getting off the ball, and we got better at that.”
One way the chaos of the 2020 season affected Eastview and other teams was by not allowing them to do as many things as a group. Group film sessions were replaced by players studying at home. Teams couldn’t use their locker rooms or gather for team-building activities.
Some of those activities that used to be part of a football team’s routine were restored this year. It makes it a lot more effective for coaches to teach, Sherwin said.
“We’ve been able to teach so much more to an inexperienced group,” he said. “They’ve embraced it and soaked it up. They’ve been looking for that kind of structure.
“When it’s in-person, you can see who’s really invested, who’s paying attention. There’s a lot more question-and-answer. It’s like the classroom; everything’s better in person. You leave with a better understanding of where you’re trying to go.”
VandeBerg and Stevens said the opportunity to be together more often will benefit the players, and Sherwin agreed. “We’re in the locker room. We had a senior barbecue the other day. Those are little things that you kind of take for granted that now you say you’ll never take for granted again,” the coach said.
But will it help on the field?
“We’re moving back into that competitive frame, so hopefully we’ll be able to line up and compete with some people,” Sherwin said.
Lightning football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 2 (Thur.): at Lakeville North
Sept. 10: Woodbury (at Rosemount High School)
Sept. 16: at Park of Cottage Grove
Sept. 24: White Bear Lake (at Eagan High School)
Oct. 1: at Eagan
Oct. 8: at Burnsville
Oct. 15: East Ridge
Oct. 21 (Thur.): Edina
