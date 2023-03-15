Dakota United to defend PI Division championship
There will be plenty of Dakota County representation at the state adapted floor hockey tournament this weekend.
There will be plenty of Dakota County representation at the state adapted floor hockey tournament this weekend.
That’s not unusual. Dakota United, a co-op that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, is defending champion in the PI Division. Dakota United and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville have entries in the CI Division. Both divisions begin the state tournament Friday night at Bloomington Jefferson High School, with championship games scheduled Saturday afternoon.
Dakota United, which won the 2022 state PI floor hockey championship along with the soccer tournament last fall, is the No. 1 seed from the South Conference and takes an 8-1 record into the state tournament. The Hawks will play Maple Grove (2-8) in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
All of Dakota United’s victories were by at least six goals and the Hawks had five shutouts. Top players include senior Fiona Sitzmann and sophomore Reece Martin, who were all-tournament players at the adapted soccer tourney last fall.
Dakota United’s only regular-season loss was 2-0 to Brainerd, which is the top seed from the North Conference.
Defending champion New Prague is undefeated and favored in the CI Division tournament. Two of New Prague’s regular-season victories – and its two closest games – were against Dakota United and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville, second at state last year and 7-1 in the 2023 regular season, plays White Bear Lake (7-1) in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Blazing Cats’ lineup includes forwards Caden Roseth and Riley Deutsch, who were standouts in their team’s run to the state soccer championship last fall.
Dakota United (6-2) opens against St. Cloud (8-2) at 8 p.m. Friday.
Championship game times Saturday are 2:30 p.m. for the PI Division and 4 p.m. for CI.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.