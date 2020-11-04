Panthers, Blaze deal with compressed schedule, limited preparation time
Last Friday, Burnsville celebrated its first varsity football victory of 2020.
The next day, the Blaze players heard an unusual request: Hey, do you want to play another game Monday night?
A high school football team playing two games in four days would be unheard of in an ordinary season. But, with COVID-19 disrupting all phases of life, including athletics, what used to never happen suddenly becomes something to consider.
The Blaze didn’t take much time thinking about it, quickly accepting Monday’s game at Lakeville North. The shorthanded Blaze, who dressed only 33 players for the game, hung in but eventually lost 42-28.
Lakeville North was doing a similar quick turnaround after losing to No. 1-ranked Lakeville South last Friday. The Panthers originally were to play Eastview on Monday to make up an Oct. 23 game that Eastview had to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns. Last weekend, Eastview High School notified Lakeville North its football team couldn’t play Monday either, although the reason reportedly wasn’t related to the coronavirus.
“I’ve never done that in my life,” Burnsville coach Vince Varpness said of the Blaze’s fast-tracked preparation for Monday’s game. “There were a lot of alignment things that our kids learned in a day, which was pretty impressive. We had a meeting over the weekend, had Zoom meetings, then brought the guys out on Monday afternoon before the game and installed all this in one practice. Hats off to them for being able to pick that up and to our staff for putting together a good game plan.”
For Lakeville North, “we had a Saturday morning walk-through because we were all banged up after the big South game,” North senior linebacker and captain Noah Nephew said. “We had Sunday off to watch film and prep. Then (Monday) at 3 we had a walk-through to get ready, get some reads and stuff.”
Welcome to football in the COVID-19 era. Recently, Rosemount played Eagan and Woodbury in a span of four days, winning both. A victory at Champlin Park last Friday gave the Irish three victories in eight days.
Lakeville North took control of Monday’s game with four touchdowns in the second quarter. However, several big plays by Burnsville (1-3) kept North (2-2) from turning it into a blowout.
Several Burnsville players saw time on offense and defense. At times, the Blaze had a 165-pound defensive tackle going up against a Lakeville North offensive line that features 270-pound seniors Joe Grillo and Harrison Regier, both University of Minnesota Duluth commits.
“We’ve got 33 guys out here, and about five of them never played football before, so really it’s less than 33,” Varpness said. “These guys are out there battling, and several of them are playing two ways. It’s like an old-school, throwback ironman team right now. These guys are playing hard.”
Senior running back Logan Freeburg gained 215 yards on 29 carries and scored twice. That gave Freeburg 47 rushing attempts in four days, counting 18 in last Friday’s game against Lakeville South. Gavin Schraufnagel rushed 26 times for 117 yards and one score as the Panthers gained 354 yards on the ground.
North quarterback Matt Miller and fullback Gunnar Swetala also had rushing touchdowns. Miller threw a 23-yard pass to Cooper Laufenburger for another score.
Burnsville junior Colton Gregersen scored the game’s first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the first quarter. Quarterback Sterling Brown Jr. scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, set up by a 79-yard pass from Brown to Anthony Harrington.
Myiion Hodges had a 71-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, and Christian Belt returned a kickoff 70 yards for Burnsville’s final score.
The two teams said they were none the worse for wear after playing twice in rapid succession. It also should help them prepare for the end of the season. Local teams that reach the second round of the playoffs later this month will have to play three times in 11 days.
“It just comes down to our players being ready to play whenever and wherever,” Nephew said. “(Lakeville North coach Brian) Vossen preaches that all the time. Our coaching staff does a great job of scouting opposing teams and finding us games to play.”
Burnsville was to play Lakeville North at home on Oct. 15 but had to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns, even though the school district said the football team had no positive cases. With the regular season already shortened to six games (down from the usual eight), Varpness said it was a priority to make up the game, even if it was a difficult scheduling fit.
“If it’s on a day’s notice, it’s on a day’s notice,” said Varpness, whose team’s next game is at Rosemount at 7 p.m. Friday. “My deal was, I want to find a football team that wants to play. We have a senior group that’s been cheated already by having only six games, and I didn’t want to lose another one.
“A lot of places are starting to shut down, so we thought, why not? Let’s play another game. We’ll play three games in 10 days against Lakeville North, Rosemount and Wayzata. Let’s do it.”
