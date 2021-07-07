A whirlwind on the ice

Storm’s first month as South boys hockey coach has been busy, productive
Truthfully, this wasn’t an opportunity Josh Storm thought would come his way in 2021. But now that it has, he wants to make sure he can run with it.
Or, more appropriately, skate with it.
Storm is about one month into his tenure as Lakeville South boys hockey coach. After being hired June 3, he quickly had to put together a summer training plan for the Cougars, which will be in effect through July 31 (not including this week, which is the Minnesota State High School League’s designated no-contact period).
“After I got the job I think I had six days before summer camp started,” Storm said last week. “Mostly the players are working on skating and skill development – not so much on systems, because we’ll have to teach those again in the fall anyway.
“For me, I think the summer is mostly about building relationships with players and families. That, to me, is critical.”
For Storm, the Lakeville South job is an opportunity to return to the community that launched his hockey career and helped develop his values. He’s a 2000 graduate of Lakeville High School, where he played hockey and baseball.
“I just got a nice note the other day from Randy Schmitz, who was my hockey coach when I was a player,” Storm said. “I’ve heard from people who were teachers there when I went to school, and they say they’re going to come to some of our games.”
Storm was preparing for what he thought would be his 11th season as head boys hockey coach at Owatonna High School when the Lakeville South job suddenly opened. The Cougars finished second in the 2021 state Class AA tournament, losing 2-1 to Eden Prairie in double overtime in a riveting championship game. Less than two weeks later, coach Janne Kivihalme resigned for reasons he did not disclose.
Needing to work quickly, activities director Tom Dasovich and the rest of the Lakeville South administration brought in a coach who not only had ties to the community but was familiar with some of the returning players. Storm worked with several current South players in the CCM Minnesota High Performance Program.
“I wasn’t with them a lot at that time, but I did get a chance to see their talent level and work ethic,” he said.
Before going to Owatonna in 2011, Storm had several coaching jobs around Dakota County, including assistant baseball coach at Eagan High School and head coach of the Lakeville North American Legion baseball team, which went to the state tournament each of the three seasons he was there. He also was an assistant boys hockey coach at Rosemount under Scott Macho, who’s now head coach at Farmington, a team Lakeville South will play at least twice in the 2021-22 season.
He played hockey at Bethel University after graduating from Lakeville High. At each school, Storm said, he had to understand and accept what he needed to do to contribute because he wasn’t a star. He didn’t get his chance for regular ice time at Lakeville until late in his junior season; Storm has the unusual career distinction of scoring his first two varsity goals in a section playoff game.
“At the start of my junior year I felt ready, but the opportunity to play (on varsity) never happened,” he said. “I asked coach Schmitz what I needed to do to play, and he encouraged me to keep working and the chance would come. I started playing late in the season and then scored two goals when we upset Burnsville in a section championship game.”
Now as a coach, Storm said, he preaches the value of continuing to work in preparation for an opportunity. He found his players in Owatonna were willing to put in the effort, and they were rewarded – the Huskies had winning records in nine of Storm’s 10 seasons. Last year Owatonna was 13-5-1 and reached the Section 1AA semifinals before losing to Lakeville North 2-0.
As one of the smallest schools in Class AA hockey, Owatonna found itself skating uphill against the South Suburban Conference teams in Section 1. No team other than current SSC members Lakeville South, Lakeville North and Farmington has won the Section 1AA championship since 2009. Storm is convinced Owatonna would have reached the state Class A tournament multiple times during his tenure if the Huskies were in that division.
“We had a lot of players who bought in,” Storm said. “And we had players who were very talented, but not as many as the Lakeville schools had.”
Storm is a physical education teacher in the Owatonna school district and is likely to keep that job unless a similar position opens in the Lakeville district. His four boys are in sports, and he has been heavily involved in the youth levels in Owatonna. He helped upgrade the facilities at Four Seasons Centre, which is home ice for the Owatonna High boys and girls programs.
He was heavily invested in Owatonna hockey. But Storm said he believes head coaches can have a shelf life, and he might have been approaching the end of his in Owatonna.
“Ten years in one place is a long time for a head coach,” he said, “but I’m happy with the way things worked out in Owatonna because we always had great support from the players, coaches and administration.”
Now he’s busy reconnecting with the hockey community in his hometown. “It’s been great to hear from people who were there during my previous life in Lakeville,” he said. “I want to be involved with the youth program because I think kids should have a chance to meet the (varsity) head coach before they come in for tryouts. In the end, it’s about building those relationships.”
