A subdued one-year anniversary for Irish track

After winning 2019 Class AA title, Rosemount girls left to ponder what might have been in 2020
Asked recently if she had a few minutes to speak with a reporter about the Rosemount girls track and field team, coach Sara Hatleli responded, “I have more time on my hands this spring than I ever have.”
Hatleli was not boasting, nor is this what she wanted to happen. One year ago this week the Irish celebrated the second state girls track championship in school history and the first since 1984. They were eager to defend but didn’t get the opportunity for reasons everybody knows by now.
“We had 50 freshman girls come out for the team, which is the largest class I’ve ever had,” Hatleli said. “Those kids weren’t on the team last year but they were excited. They wanted to be a part of it. Of course, they were really disappointed when we had to tell them there wasn’t going to be a season.”
The Rosemount track program’s highest high and lowest low were about 12 months apart. Last June, in addition to the girls team championship, Rosemount was second in the state boys Class AA meet. The boys team is coached by Jay Hatleli, Sara’s husband, and Jay’s father is one of the boys team’s assistant coaches.
It was a stark contrast to April 2020, when the Minnesota State High School League called off the spring sports season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Irish were forced to suspend practice in March, after just one week. Since then, coaches have held video conferences with athletes to keep in touch and posted workouts that they recommended (under Minnesota State High School League rules, they could not make those workouts mandatory).
On June 15 coaches will be allowed to start summer workouts with their athletes, but “we’re still waiting to hear from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) about what we can do,” Hatleli said. “Right now we would be limited to nine athletes at a time. “We’re also hoping to have some version of Irish Gym (Rosemount’s fitness program for prospective athletes in grades 5-8) this summer, but we don’t know yet what form that will take.”
Before the Irish move on to preparing for the 2021 season they will close the book on 2020 by honoring captains Kate Beckwith and Lauren Preiner. They planned an automobile procession past the two captains’ homes Thursday afternoon.
Rosemount won the 2019 state Class AA girls championship by 1.75 points over Alexandria. Nothing less than a victory in the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, would do for the Irish, and they won by more than three seconds. Rosemount also won the state Class 3A True Team championship as well as the South Suburban Conference title.
Seniors such as Lauren Peterson (who won two distance races and ran a leg on the 4x400 relay), Alexys Berger (second in the pole vault), Arianna Passeri (third in the long jump) and Tierra Doss (fifth in the shot put) scored a lot of points last season that this year’s team would somehow have to make up, but Hatleli said the Irish were ready to take on that challenge.
“We expected to be a competitive team,” Hatleli said. “About half of the girls who competed for us at the state meet last year were back this year, and we had some talented kids coming up. Trying to win the conference again would have been something we focused on, as well as getting on the podium (for a top-three finish) at True Team state and high school state.”
Preiner tied for third in the high jump at last year’s state meet. The winning Rosemount 4x400 relay included two ninth-graders, Ava Cinnamo and Jenna Johnson. Cinnamo also placed fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Rosemount athletes will come back to a new home facility. Irish Stadium is getting a facelift, including an artificial turf field and new track. The new setup will allow pole vaulting to take place inside the stadium, something that hadn’t been possible before.
But will the young athletes come back after having a season taken away? “That’s something I’ve thought about,” Hatleli said. “We’ve been trying to share a lot of stuff to help them understand they’re a part of this team, so I think a lot of them will come back.”
With the girls track championship and strong showings by the girls soccer and girls basketball teams, among other successes, Hatleli said “it’s a really good time to be a female athlete in Rosemount.”
She just hoped the 2020 track squad could have had a chance to contribute to the good times.
“It’s a really good group,” Hatleli said. “I just wish I could have worked with them more than a week.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.