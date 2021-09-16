Early-season losses could prove beneficial, coach says
Two losses are sometimes a season’s worth for the powerhouse Eagan volleyball program. This year the Wildcats lost two of their first eight matches – and coach Kathy Gillen said that might be the best thing that could have happened.
“The losses have helped us. We have glaring things we needed to work on, and the girls have responded and worked on them,” Gillen said. “I’ll take a loss and grow from it any day. They’ll benefit us in the long run.”
On Tuesday, business appeared to be back to normal for Eagan, which swept Eastview 25-18, 25-10, 25-14. They defended well and displayed a varied offense – which also were staples of Eagan teams that reached the state large-school championship match seven years in a row from 2013 through 2019 (the state tournament was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic).
This year’s team seems to have the pieces in place to return to the state tournament, including three starters who have committed to play for Division I colleges. Whether the Wildcats are there at the end will depend on how much progress they make during the season.
The coaches and players have had to be patient. Seven of the 12 players on Eagan’s roster are seniors with considerable varsity experience, but Gillen said the chemistry has been more difficult to establish than she expected.
Several of the Wildcat returnees played for the same Northern Lights club team, but not everybody plays for the same club or has the same role on a club team versus a high school team.
When preseason practice began in August, “we started at ground zero with who’s got what ball, our blocking schemes, defensive stuff. We just had to start over again,” Gillen said. “I expected us to hit the ground running but we really had to step back. The losses kind of told we had to step back and do some things differently.”
Eagan, ranked fifth in Class 4A, lost in five sets to No. 4 Bloomington Jefferson and in a best-of-three against Shakopee on Saturday in the championship match of the Shakopee Invitational. The Wildcats also won a five-set match at No. 9 Northfield in their season opener in August. They haven’t dropped a set against five of their last six opponents.
Eagan could have a chance to avenge its losses sooner rather than later. Jefferson and Shakopee are in the field at the Eagle Invitational in Apple Valley on Sept. 24-25. The Wildcats won the tournament the last time it was held in 2019. Nine of the top 10 teams in this week’s state coaches association Class 4A poll are committed to the Eagle Invitational, including top-ranked Wayzata.
Libero Simara Amador, setter/outside hitter Emma Berran, right-side hitter Sienna Ifill and middle blocker Kendal Kemp are senior captains. “They’re amazing leaders,” Gillen said. “I expect them to do exactly what they’ve been doing, leading the team in different ways, on and off the court.”
Amador (South Dakota State), Ifill (Marquette) and Kemp (Auburn) have committed to play Division I volleyball. Berran will play in Division II at St. Cloud State.
Defensive specialist Maren Sundberg, outside hitter Lauren Clark and setter Lily Bertsch complete the senior group on varsity. Middle blocker Kaitlyn Sellner is a junior and setter Ava Bertsch a sophomore. The next wave of talent in the Eagan program includes ninth-graders Olivia Moore, Isabel Purrington and Keira Schmidt.
The Wildcats have six players 6 feet or taller, which means they can cause opponents problems at the net. “We’re tall and athletic; we can block very well,” Gillen said. “And we have three girls who can set the ball. The opportunity is there for a potent offense, as long as our defense is there.”
Eastview (3-7) won three of its five matches at the Southwest Minnesota Challenge in Marshall last weekend. Setter Emma Egan and outside hitter Tiara Diamond are the Lightning’s top returnees, but replacing 2020 standout Lauren Crowl (now at the University of Minnesota) is proving difficult.
Gillen said it looked like Eastview was in the same situation as Eagan, needing to develop chemistry on the court. “They’re young, but Becky (Egan, Eastview’s coach) will do a great job with them because she always does,” Gillen said.
As for the Wildcats, they know they need to take the long view of their season. With all the returning players, “I expected us to start a little bit ahead of the trend, but we didn’t. We just have to keep working on stuff,” Gillen said.
SSC openers
Eagan, Burnsville, Lakeville North, Prior Lake and Shakopee were winners in the opening round of South Suburban Conference play Tuesday night.
Burnsville (6-4 overall) swept Farmington (2-7) in three sets at Burnsville High School. Junior Kiylah Franke had 16 kills. Franke also led the Blaze in digs with 17. Cassie Santelman and Julia Valois had 18 set assists each.
Lakeville North (8-2 overall) won in three sets over Apple Valley (4-6). Junior Emily Ramsay had eight kills for North. Ava Blascziek had 20 assists and Sidney Wissbrod made 15 digs.
Lakeville South (3-5 overall) took No. 2-ranked Shakopee to four sets before losing 25-17, 25-14, 21-25, 25-15 in its first South Suburban match of the season. Rosemount is 3-3 overall after losing to Prior Lake 25-19, 18-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-8 on Tuesday.
