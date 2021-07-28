After missing high school state tourney, Rosemount gets its chance in Legion ball
For several Rosemount Blue players, the state American Legion baseball tournament is a second chance.
In the spring they were members of a high school team that won the South Suburban Conference. Rosemount went into the section playoffs as a No. 1 seed but didn’t have the postseason it wanted, with back-to-back losses to Eagan and Park of Cottage Grove ending the season.
Not all of the high school team players are on the Legion squad this summer. But those who were on both teams are out for redemption this week.
“We’re really excited. We’re trying to get revenge for what happened during the high school year, for sure,” said Antonio Bugni, a 2021 RHS graduate. “That was my goal right away. We had a really good team in the high school season. All those guys were good, but these (Legion) guys are good too.”
Trailing Burnsville by one run in the bottom of the seventh inning Sunday, Rosemount scored twice to win 6-5 in the Sub-State 5 final at Alimagnet Park.
In the previous inning, Rosemount squandered a chance to tie the game after getting runners to second and third with no outs and coming away empty. In the seventh, Quintin Gonzalez led off by drawing a walk. Bugni doubled, moving pinch-runner Chance Swansson to third. Swansson scored on a wild pitch and Logan Mack’s single brought in Bugni with the winning run.
“We told them, don’t quit,” said Rosemount coach Brady Sweitzer, whose team trailed 5-2 at one point Sunday. “It’s a long game, so keep chipping away, keep working, and we did. They did everything they needed to come through.”
The next stop for Rosemount (20-4) is the state tournament in St. Cloud. The first stage is pool play; Rosemount plays Grand Rapids in its opening game at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Dick Putz Field.
Rosemount plays the host team, the St. Cloud Chutes, at 6 p.m. Thursday and closes pool play against Tri-City Red at 1 p.m. Friday. The top two finishers in each of four pools advance to the elimination stage of the state tournament beginning Saturday. The championship game is 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Both teams that reach the finals are assured of advancing to a regional tournament next week in Sioux Falls, S.D.
It’s been so long since Rosemount advanced to the state Legion tournament that … actually, people close to the program aren’t sure when the last appearance was, if there was one. There likely hasn’t been one since the calendar flipped to the year 2000.
“It’s important for the team, the program and the community,” said Sweitzer, who has been Rosemount Blue’s coach for three years. “They’ve come a long way, especially not being able to play last year. Having this opportunity and to be successful is just fantastic.”
Rosemount had to win five consecutive games after losing to Apple Valley 7-4 in the first round of the double-elimination Sub-State 5 tournament. The team stayed alive with back-to-back shutouts of New Prague (6-0) and St. Paul Park (7-0), then won its final three games of the tournament by one run.
Bugni said attitude helped Rosemount recover from its opening-round loss.
“We’ll always have a chance to win if we play like we did today, stay up in the dugout, everybody lined up on the fence and nobody sitting down, all super-energetic,” Bugni said. “If you’re sitting down and not engaged in the game, then what’s the point of winning? You want to be engaged in the game, and all these guys do a great job of that. We all like getting each other going and riled up. We like that fire.”
Jaden Berger’s seventh-inning double drove in Will Harder with the go-ahead run as second-seeded Rosemount defeated No. 1 seed Woodbury Blue on Saturday, eliminating the Woodbury team and setting up the final against Burnsville.
Berger and Harder had three hits each in Sunday’s final. Berger also drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Jun Moeller held Burnsville hitless over the final three innings, striking out five.
Thaddeus Kocon had two of Burnsville’s six hits and drove in one run. The Cobras were denied a place in the state tournament this season but are guaranteed a spot next year as the host team. Burnsville was scheduled to hold the 2020 state Legion tournament that was canceled because of the pandemic and received the bid for 2022 instead.
Sweitzer said Rosemount Blue is ready to take its shot in the 2021 tournament. “These guys have worked hard all season, through school and through Legion, and we’re going to see how far we can take it,” he said.
