Three-week training period started this week amid speculation fall seasons might be reinstated
Leaves were starting to change color on trees outside Lakeville South’s stadium Monday. Inside, football players wearing helmets but without pads were sharpening their skills.
It looked like any September afternoon, at any Minnesota high school, in any year. The key difference was the South players were preparing for an unknown opponent on an unknown date.
Monday was the first day of a three-week window during which football and volleyball teams could hold up to 12 practices. For now, it’s a substitute for games following the Minnesota State High School League board of directors decision Aug. 4 to move those sports to spring 2021 because of COVID-19 precautions. Teams will have until Oct. 3 to get in the 12 sessions, if they choose to use them; most teams will practice four times a week for three weeks.
But as the Cougars football players practiced Monday afternoon, they were aware the MSHSL was getting criticism about moving football and volleyball to spring. On Saturday a group of players, parents and coaches representing a group called “Let them Play MN” held a rally outside the governor’s residence in St. Paul asking for the fall football and volleyball seasons to be reinstated.
Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, could advocate for that, but the final decision would rest with the MSHSL. Minnesota is one of 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, currently not having high school football this fall. However, every state that borders Minnesota is allowing high school football in fall 2020.
Then on Tuesday, the push to reinstate fall football and volleyball appeared to gain momentum. Attorneys representing three unnamed Minnesota high school athletes filed a motion in Hennepin County District Court asking for a restraining order that essentially would reverse the MSHSL’s Aug. 4 decision. The motion argues that the MSHSL’s representative assembly, not its board of directors, has the authority to change sports seasons.
Later Tuesday at a regularly scheduled MSHSL board workshop, the possibility was floated of a special meeting to reconsider the football and volleyball schedules. On Wednesday, MSHSL board of directors president Blaine Novak called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, likely to discuss football and volleyball scheduling.
If football and volleyball are brought back to fall, it’s believed football games could start as early as Oct. 2, with volleyball returning later in October.
Aware that Michigan recently reinstated its fall football season and that Colorado is considering the same, Lakeville South coaches Monday urged their players to be prepared for anything, including the possibility of playing a game in the next few weeks.
“We’re praying,” said Mark Draper, who coaches South’s varsity running backs. “Praying that we get to play.”
“I think given the environment across the country, there’s precedent” to reinstate fall football, South head coach Ben Burk said. “A month ago when (the MSHSL) made the decision, they made it with the best available data they had. That might be a little different now that we’ve watched what’s happened in other places.”
It’s not hard to understand why the Cougars are antsy to play. After reaching the state Class 6A semifinals the last two years (losing to the eventual state champion each time), Lakeville South enters the 2020-21 season – whenever it starts – with some high-caliber seniors and a group of juniors that the coaches like.
“They’ve seen the program completely turn around the last few years, so they’re committed,” said Reid Patterson, the Cougars’ starting quarterback. “Obviously it’s not ideal the season got moved to spring, especially for the seniors. But we see it as more time to get better and perfect our offense. We have a lot of guys who (graduated) last year and a lot of guys who are going to have to step up this year. Hopefully with them getting some extra practices under their belt they’ll be ready to go, whether it’s in two weeks or six months.”
The first week of football and volleyball practices are designed to help athletes get back into the routine of practicing while establishing recommended safety procedures. “Pods” are supposed to be 25 people or fewer.
By the third week “we can go with what we call ‘thud,’ which isn’t tackling to the ground, but it’s pretty physical contact,” Burk said.
At Rosemount High, the Irish can’t play football games this fall in their newly refurbished Irish Stadium. But they can use the ramp-up toward full contact to schedule a varsity/junior varsity intrasquad scrimmage for the evening of Friday, Oct. 2, which will be the team’s 12th and final fall practice session.
The summer waiver period for high school sports practices ran through Aug. 7. Monday – which also was the first day of in-person classes – was the first time in more than five weeks football players could return to the practice field with their coaches present.
“We’ve got a lot of new juniors that we’ve only had a handful of practices to get to know,” Burk said.”They’re experiencing varsity football for the first time, and it’s different. For the seniors, it’s about holding their own. We have a really good, talented junior class and these seniors are getting pushed.
“And a lot of it is about giving these kids something to do. They’ve been sitting at home on their butts since March. We’ve had a strength program and summer practices, but they need an incentive in school, and that’s really what I think football provides.”
But it’s not the same as playing games. As much as Burk wants to get his high-profile players such as Patterson and lineman Riley Mahlman (who has committed to the University of Wisconsin) back under the lights, it might be the underclassmen hurt most by not being able to play games because they will lose recruiting exposure.
It’s tough to sell a college coach on one of South’s players if there’s no game video available, Burk said, especially if players from other states that are having a fall season can provide video.
“The other thing is, these guys have put in a ton of work,” Burk said. “They had this happen to them in the spring (Minnesota high school sports were paused in March because of the coronavirus spread) and it was so sad to watch. We’re trying to do what we can.”
South coaches also urged their players to remain vigilant about avoiding parties and large crowds, to alert their parents if they don’t feel well, and to take the virus seriously. What’s known about the virus suggests that teenagers in good physical condition are unlikely to become seriously ill even if they test positive, that might not be everybody’s experience, Burk said.
Burk’s wife is a nurse who’s been around COVID-19 patients. “I came home one day and said, ‘This is stupid,’” Burk told his players in Monday’s post-practice huddle. “And she said, ‘No, babe. I watched somebody die today.’”
After the huddle broke up, Burk said “I just wanted to share with the kids that there are people who’ve been really sick and have died and there are people who are still fighting this. We have to put our trust in the people who know. The kids have to take the precautions we’re asking them to take, and take it seriously.”
Another key message to the South players was to control what they can control. When the season starts is somebody else’s decision. All the Cougars can do is make sure they’re ready when they get the call.
“We told the kids when (the MSHSL) made the decision it doesn’t matter when they tell us we can play a game, we’re going to show up and play it,” Burk said. “Six months, two weeks, I don’t care. It’s part of our attitude to play whoever and whenever.”
The go-ahead to spend the next three weeks at practice isn’t everything the South players want, but it’s better than nothing.
“For a lot of guys, they have football, school and then home,” Patterson said following the first day’s workout. “This is a place where they can forget about everything and just play. I’m sure they’re really happy to get out here.”
