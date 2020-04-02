Lakeville South swimmers accepted Tristan Jennings, and he gave them something in return
“OMG, I look pretty cool!”
That was Tristan Jennings’ reaction after seeing a life-sized photo of himself at the pool where his swimming team trains. Tristan has always been a bit of a show-off, especially when it comes to his favorite sport. And his pride is well-deserved if you consider all he overcame to compete for the Lakeville South High School boys team.
Tristan, a Lakeville South senior, has been diagnosed with autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), anxiety, sensory issues and Tourette Syndrome. Swimming has helped him manage daily life and given him a place to belong.
Tristan started swimming in kindergarten. His family has a pond in their backyard, and all the siblings needed to learn how to swim. Tristan went to swim lessons three days each week, and his family noticed a change.
“Swimming calmed his hyperactivity,” said Tristan’s mother Karrie. “He would come back fatigued, but centered and focused. We really discovered how much exercise helped – his sensory issues slowed down, being surrounded by the water, and the straight pool lines helped. The stroke work was hard but he was tired in a good way. He came home with his head cleared.”
In his youth, Tristan swam in the Special Olympics. He was naturally gifted and often won. But sometimes he wouldn’t touch the wall or would keep swimming even though his race had ended. Occasionally he would invite a disappointed competitor onto the stand with him to share one of his gold medals.
Then, in Tristan’s sophomore year of high school, his family approached Lakeville South coach Rick Ringeisen to ask if Tristan could join the high school team. They reached out at the urging of Tristan’s para-professional Makena Johnson, a member of the Lakeville South girls swimming team.
“I had known coach Ring for a long time and he knows my family very well,” Johnson said. “My younger sister Hailey swims on the South girls team, and she has autism. Coach Ring knew that I had worked with many kids with autism and other special needs and thought I would be good (at assisting Tristan with high school swimming).”
Ringeisen told Karrie and Tristan’s father Len any swimmer who was willing to practice, be a part of the team and put in the time would be welcome.
“I’ll join ... to help your team out,” Tristan wisecracked.
“When Tristan joined the team he was already an excellent swimmer,” Ringeisen said. “The challenge for Tristan was learning how to train. The fun part for Tristan was learning how to be a teammate. Swimming and diving teams become families, and Tristan quickly became our team comedian. He is spontaneous and hilarious.”
People found themselves drawn to Tristan’s personality. “Tristan was so fun to be around,” Johnson said. “He was always joking and knew how to lighten any situation. There were times he complained he didn’t want to swim that day – he would stall and adjust his goggles at least 100 times – but once he was in the water he was having fun and messing around with the other guys.”
Tristan had not always had positive experiences with other sports. He felt included in adapted leagues, but in mainstream sports he never found the right fit. He found Lakeville high school swimming to be that inclusive place. Ringeisen and Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider and the boys accepted and accommodated Tristan. He trained hard with the team (the North and South teams practice together at Kenwood Trail Middle School).
“There is no bench in swimming and diving,” Ringeisen said. “Everyone competes in meets and everyone is expected to work hard in practice six days a week, three hours a day. Those long hours build strong bonds of respect and friendship. Swimming gave Tristan a common base to build friendships with his teammates.
“The team and I very quickly warmed up to Tristan. He and I forged more than the typical coach-athlete relationship. We became friends. We often talked about much more than swimming and the more we talked the better we understood each other. I think that Tristan responded so well to me because he knew I cared about him and that I was serious about helping him to improve both as a swimmer and as a quality individual.”
Johnson and the coaches encouraged Tristan during those grueling three-hour practices. He learned flip turns and worked on diving under Johnson’s tutelage. When Tristan would joke around on the starting blocks and pretend to dive off backwards, Ringeisen held him accountable and corrected him.
“Tristan respected and responded to coach Ring as he rarely does to adults he doesn’t know well,” Karrie said. “Coach Ring gets him.”
One Cougars tradition is Ringeisen awarding a special Lakeville South pen to a swimmer for an outstanding performance. Tristan earned three of those pens, and they are as important to him as any of his Special Olympic medals.
At the meets, the boys cheered him during his races. Tristan would smile and wave at the crowd, sometimes even dancing before jumping in the pool.
Outside the pool, Tristan found a new community and new set of friends. They included Tristen Beach, a senior who gave him rides to every practice and was part of “The Tristan Club” with fellow senior Tristan “Husky” Husnick, and Danny Phan, who Tristan introduced to high school swimming.
Seeing teammates outside of swimming was a joyful reminder to Tristan’s parents of how much he was growing and changing. When he would spot them he would wave and then head over to say hello.
The 2019-20 season was Tristan’s final year on the high school team. “Tristan learned to how to do a dive this year, which took a lot of time and focus,” Johnson said. “Everyone in the pool clapped after he did his first dive (rather than jump in like he normally did). I was so proud I teared up a little bit.”
Said Ringeisen: “On our team, leadership opportunities are created for the boys. The guys get to speak to the team at meetings and give speeches before meets. As a senior, Tristan greatly improved his contributions at team meetings.”
In the final meet of the year the senior captains had Tristan introduced as a captain.
“Tristan’s most memorable speech was before that last challenging dual meet of the season,” Ringeisen said. “Tristan gave a five-minute pep talk to the team that was truly inspirational and worthy of being in a Hollywood movie. His speech ended in an emotional crescendo and a standing ovation from his teammates. After, Tristan gave me a big hug. That hug is one of those memories that I will never forget.”
Tristan’s senior banner is a reminder of somebody who had a huge impact on the team. “As a coach, you hope every kid that joins your team has a good experience and contributes. Tristan did so much more than help the team,” Ringeisen said. “Tristan made our team better in every way. He worked hard, made us laugh, earned respect and became our friend. When Tristan joined the team he found a place where everyone liked to swim and he could be one of the guys. Tristan, in the process, lifted our spirits and helped everyone become better individuals.”
“I had no idea how perfect this job really was for me,” Johnson said. “I am so thankful for the opportunity I was given to not only be his paraprofessional, but to be his friend.”
Tristan’s parents are grateful for what the team has done for their son. “Tristan is empowered. He walks taller. He is proud,” Karrie said. “When he is swimming, he isn’t defined by his disability. He has a sense of pride and accomplishment. Swimming has given him bigger life lessons and goals that go beyond a simple sport. He is relating swimming to life.
“I don’t have the words. I can’t tell you how much this has changed him. To be able to be a part of this special time in his life ... he’s going to miss it. We are going to miss it. The ending of high school swim will leave a huge gap. We have been so blessed. We can’t say thank you enough.”
Len smiled and joked, “could we get just one more year?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.