North defeats South to earn return trip to state softball
It was beastly hot when Lakeville North and Lakeville South played for the Class 4A, Section 1 softball championship, but North catcher McKinley Malecha has seen – and played in – worse.
“The DeMarini (club) tournament in Florida, that was the worst I’ve ever played in,” Malecha said. “I mean, that was hot. It was almost as hot today, but seeing everybody on my team this happy, it’s all worth it. I knew it would be worth it.”
The Lakeville schools slugged it out over 14 1/2 innings June 10 at Aronson Park before Lakeville North prevailed 5-0 in the section finals, the second game on a day when the temperature crept toward 100 degrees. Lakeville South made a second game necessary by winning the first 6-2 in eight innings.
North (17-6), which qualified for the state tournament for the second time in three years, plays South Suburban Conference rival Rosemount in the state Class 4A quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Caswell Park in North Mankato. The teams played two regular-season games that were decided by walk-off homers. Malecha homered in the bottom of the eighth of North’s 2-1 win April 28, handing Rosemount (21-1) its only loss of the season. In the rematch on May 25, Jessa Snippes’ grand slam in the bottom of the seventh gave Rosemount a 5-2 victory.
For seven Lakeville North players and six from Lakeville South, their day was just getting started with the section softball championship doubleheader. Once the second game ended they had to go to their graduation ceremonies – thankfully, indoors and air-conditioned at 3M Arena at Mariucci. To avoid conflicts with commencement, the softball games were moved to earlier in the day and switched from Todd Park in Austin to Aronson Park.
“Honestly, I’m feeling good,” North senior Lexi Haglund said after pitching both games of the doubleheader, including a four-hit shutout in the deciding game. “My body is exhausted but my mind is so ready to go. It was the best.”
The seven North seniors played for the Panthers team that reached the 2019 state tournament. North entered the 2020 season as one of the top-ranked teams in Class 4A but didn’t get a chance to prove it as the pandemic wiped out the season.
This year, “I didn’t really know what to expect because of the layoff we had,” North coach Michael Schultz said. “They all did play summer ball, but that’s not the same because they didn’t play together. To see them jell the way they did in the last 15 games of the season was outstanding.”
Lakeville North defeated Lakeville South twice during the regular season as well as 2-0 in the second round of the Section 1 playoffs. But the Cougars (13-12) were persistent; their battery of Madeline Nutter and Rylie Rasmussen also went the distance in both games. South broke a 2-2 tie in the first game on Kayla Dolan’s leadoff homer in the eighth inning. Madisen Yandle added a two-run single and Sydney Swanson a one-run single.
Nutter allowed just two hits and struck out 11 in the first game. She issued six walks but three were intentional passes to North’s Haglund, all with the bases empty. Haglund, who hit two home runs against Farmington in the winners’ bracket final, also received two intentional walks from South in the second game.
“I’ve been intentionally walked once or twice during a game but never every at-bat. I was kind of shocked,” Haglund said. “(Nutter) is a great pitcher; she got me out both times I did bat.”
North’s bats heated up in the second game with eight hits, including two each by Jordan Ahrenstorff and Kristen Thomas. Ahrenstorff drove in the Panthers’ first run with a single, and her sixth-inning double drove in the final two. Nora Brandt homered in the fourth inning.
The Panthers took off when they started driving runners instead of leaving them on base, Schultz said.
“In the beginning of the season we left a lot of runners on base, and actually in this first game here (in the finals) we did a lot of that too,” the coach said. “We started getting some big hits, and that was huge for us.”
Malecha, who will play softball at the University of Nebraska, and Haglund helped put the Panthers on course, Schultz said. “Lexi is a bulldog out there,” he added. “She was so upset about the first game that she had it in her mind we were going to win the second and she was going to be the reason.
“With McKinley, if you’re ever going to build a softball team, she’d be the first person you’d choose.”
The Panthers go to state believing if they can hang in there against Rosemount they can play with anybody else at the tournament. “I don’t think I’ve ever played on a team that’s been this connected,” Malecha said. “I wouldn’t want to go to state with any other group.”
