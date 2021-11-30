Lakeville South made tough choices to reverse football fortunes
Almost every journey to a state championship has humble beginnings.
And so it was for Lakeville South’s football team, which reached a nadir in 2016 that sparked a from-the-ground-up transformation of its program that led to last week’s 13-7 victory over Maple Grove in the Prep Bowl.
South football had a fast start after the school opened in the fall of 2005. The football team had seven consecutive winning seasons and four appearances in the state playoffs, including a trip to the Prep Bowl in 2006, where the Cougars lost to Eden Prairie in the large-school title game.
But by the early 2010s, it was becoming tougher for the Cougars to win. At the same time, they watched Lakeville North go on a run of successful seasons, culminating in a Class 6A championship in 2018.
Bottoming out
A 1-8 season in 2016 – where the only victory was over an Eagan team that went 0-9 – shook the South program to its foundation. Everybody involved knew it was time for change. Head coach Larry Thompson, who led Lakeville High School to three state football championships before starting the South program, retired.
“I can’t stand losing,” Thompson said five years ago. “It was not a good year. I knew what had to be done (to rebuild the team), but at this time in my life I didn’t think I had the energy to do it. And if I don’t have the energy to do it, it’s time to give someone else a chance.”
Other metro-area teams viewed Eden Prairie as the gold standard, but it should be noted there was a time when Eden Prairie was considered a have-not football program. Early in the Eagles’ Lake Conference tenure other schools considered it an embarrassment to lose to them. That changed when the school hired Mike Grant away from Forest Lake to lead the football team in 1992. Under Grant’s guidance, and with the student population mushrooming, Eden Prairie won a state championship in 1996. The Eagles have won 10 more since.
Eden Prairie grew into one of the state’s biggest high schools, providing Grant with a large talent pool to manage. By comparison, Lakeville South and Lakeville North rank eighth and ninth in the 10-school South Suburban Conference in the enrollment metric the Minnesota State High School League uses to determine section assignments.
Start of something big
Lakeville South might never top the enrollment chart, so the school sought to maximize the football assets it did have. It started by hiring former Lakeville High football player Tyler Krebs as head coach. Krebs engineered a turnaround at Burnsville High School after Blaze football went through a series of losing seasons. Coming to Lakeville South with Krebs was Scott Sahli, a respected weightlifting coach who helped upgrade Burnsville’s program.
The Cougars didn’t sever all ties to the past. Longtime football and strength coach Chris Rousemiller was among those who remained. The point was clear: With Sahli and Rousemiller around, the weight room would be a bigger point of emphasis going forward.
“The message is, we’re a more physical team for four quarters than any team in the state because of how we build our program,” said Ben Burk, the Cougars’ head coach since the middle of the 2019 season. “When these guys were freshmen and we changed everything, they did it in the weight room, bought into everything completely. They did it as a group.”
Krebs also asked Thompson to remain in the program. Thompson is now a sophomore team coach.
Glimmers of hope; return to prominence
Lakeville South won four games in 2017 but started 1-5 in 2018 and appeared to be backsliding. Suddenly, however, the players on offense adapted to the requirements of the newly installed Power-T, a 1900s throwback that features three running backs and no wide receivers. The Cougars scored 107 points in victories over Shakopee and Farmington to close the regular season, then reached the Class 6A semifinals before losing to Lakeville North.
“Three years ago we bought into the process,” senior tight end and captain Chase Androff said. “Not a lot of people saw that. That year we finished 6-6, but I think it was the turning point for us. It really started to tie in right there.”
Krebs resigned after four games of the 2019 season (he was a linebackers coach at Bethel University this year) and was replaced by Burk, the Cougars’ offensive coordinator who had spent a lot of time studying how the Power-T could fit South’s personnel. South was 10-2 and reached the state semifinals again.
The school had its first undefeated varsity football season in 2020, going 8-0 and being ranked first in the final Associated Press Class 6A poll (the postseason was cut short after two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns).
The winning streak sits at 21 after the Cougars’ perfect (13-0) 2021 season.
Androff credited Burk, Krebs and Sahli with changing the program’s course. “They all have championship mindsets,” Androff said.
Players’ belief unshakable
Of course, the players needed a championship mindset, too. They were old enough to see what happened in the mid-2010s, and several of this year’s South captains said last week they were determined to reverse the course.
“I have a brother who played that (2016) season. When I was coming up, I saw the whole program change,” running back Josh Jacobson said. “Lifting changed, the coaches changed, everything changed. Without the new program and all the lifting we did, I don’t think we would be where we are today.”
“Previously, we weren’t really a winning program,” said linebacker Zach Juckel. “When we were kids growing up in the youth football program, we were always like, when we get there we’re going to change the tide. We stuck together all through youth football and knew we would be the ones to make a difference in our program. I couldn’t be more proud.”
Power-T wins over the skeptics
Juckel said he knew in fourth-grade football that Camden Dean would be the Cougars’ quarterback when they were seniors. What they didn’t know is Dean would be running an offense radically different that what South used prior to 2018.
The switch to the Power-T was not without controversy because, for one thing, it meant the Cougars wouldn’t pass often. But it had worked at other high schools, including Elk River, which won the 2016 Class 5A championship running the Power-T. In a 2017 state semifinal game against Apple Valley the Elks gained 700 yards without completing a pass, or even attempting one.
“At first people weren’t happy with it but this group of guys, the guys we have now, bought in,” said Dean, who was recruited to play quarterback at Minnesota State Mankato, which does not use the Power-T. “I’m sure we’re all happy it worked out in the end.”
The Cougars have passing formations, but the Power-T is their staple. Burk said the offense is a good fit for Minnesota cold-weather playoff football and suits teams with personnel limitations. It is designed to be a ball-control attack but once the Cougars got the hang of the Power-T they started springing big plays all over the field. In 2021, junior Carson Hansen rushed for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns. He averaged 12 yards per rush.
Burk eventually handed offensive coordinator duties to Jon Bakken, who was head coach of three state championship teams at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The Cougars’ philosophy changed little, if at all.
“We don’t have a single 300-pound guy on our team and we only have 60-70 players at any given moment, so all of these guys play two positions,” Burk said. “If you play two positions, you have to keep one side of the ball simple. (The Power-T) looks complex from the other side, but the rules that go along with running this offense are simple. It’s hard to stop but easy for them to execute. Clear minds make for fast legs.”
On the field and in the weight room, the Cougars developed the attitude their coaches wanted – as a team that could adjust even when things weren’t going their way.
“Our program is built on adversity and overcoming it,” Burk said. “Not just for the football game out here, but for 10 years from now when something bad happens in their lives that they have to overcome. When that happens they’re going to remember these lessons we instilled in them through football.”
