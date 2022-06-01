Softball: Defending champion Irish pushed to brink

East Ridge takes control in Section 3 tourney
East Ridge seized the advantage in the Class 4A, Section 3 softball playoffs with a victory over Rosemount on Tuesday that sent the defending state champion Irish into the elimination bracket.
East Ridge senior Avery Wukawitz led off the eighth inning with a home run as the Raptors defeated Rosemount 4-3 in the winners’ bracket final at Richfield Middle School. Rosemount (19-3) played Eagan (14-8) in an elimination game Wednesday, with the winner facing East Ridge (16-6) at 3 p.m. Friday for the championship, also at Richfield Middle School. The Rosemount-Eagan winner has to defeat East Ridge twice to win the section championship.
Rosemount’s nine-game postseason winning streak ended when the Irish couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead. East Ridge tied the game 3-3 on an RBI single in the top of the seventh.
The Irish had a chance to win in the bottom of the seventh when they had runners on second and third with one out. But the Raptors turned hard-hit balls by Jessa Snippes and Isabelle Nosan into outs to extend the game.
Rosemount broke a 1-1 tie in the second inning when Cece Hanson’s sharp ground ball went through the legs of East Ridge’s shortstop, scoring Kayla Bartol from third base. In the fifth, Hanson’s two-out single to right field drove in Jorey Fry with Rosemount’s third run.
Eagan trailed Park of Cottage Grove by four runs in an elimination game Wednesday before the Wildcats came back to win 6-5. The Wildcats, who avenged a 5-2 loss to Park earlier in the section tournament, on Wednesday tried to avenge two regular-season losses against South Suburban Conference co-champion Rosemount.
Class 4A, Section 1
Lakeville South reached the Class 4A, Section 1 championship game for the second consecutive year after defeating Farmington 5-3 in the winners’ bracket final Tuesday at Todd Park in Austin.
Farmington then defeated Northfield 5-4 in an elimination game to earn a rematch with South at 5 p.m. Thursday, also at Todd Park. Farmington needs to defeat Lakeville South twice to win the section, while South needs just one victory.
The Section 1 final matches programs that have won the state large-school championship within the last decade. Farmington won the Class 4A championship in 2017. Lakeville South won in its only state tournament appearance in 2014.
Lakeville South, 14-10 overall, is 3-0 in the section playoffs after Tuesday’s victory. Madeline Nutter pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Sophomore Madisen Yandle had two hits and Bree Beck, Kayla Dolan and Trinity Jensen had doubles.
Farmington is 15-9 after surviving the elimination game against Northfield. Kamryn Hughes went 3-for-3 and Paige Ostgaard had two hits. Eighth-grader Kayla Schweich was the winning pitcher.
Leah Oistad and Katie Klotz had two hits each for Farmington in the loss to Lakeville South.
Lakeville South and Farmington split two South Suburban Conference regular-season games, with Farmington winning the first game 3-2 and South taking the rematch 9-6.
Lakeville North’s bid for a second consecutive Section 1 championship ended with a 4-3, nine-inning loss to Northfield in an elimination game Tuesday. The teams were tied 1-1 after seven innings, then each scored two runs in the eighth before Northfield scored the winner in the ninth. Kaylee Collins was 2-for-4 with a home run for Lakeville North, which finished 10-14. Nora Brandt pitched into the ninth inning and also drove in two runs for the Panthers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.