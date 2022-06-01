Grand slam ends first-round playoff game against Eastview
By the seventh inning, an approaching line of storms turned a strong wind into a near-gale, blowing toward right-center at Fredrickson Field.
Fans at the Lakeville North-Eastview section playoff game imagined what kind of havoc that could create on a fly ball. So too was Lakeville North’s Teddy Juaire.
Any ball hit in the air was a potential problem, and if it was hit well enough, who knows? With the bases loaded, no outs and the Panthers trailing by two runs, Juaire came to the plate with one thought in mind: grand slam.
“The whole time, that’s all I was thinking,” said Juaire, a North freshman.
His fly ball to right field sailed over the fence, giving North a 9-7 victory in the first round of the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament. The Panthers (14-7), seeded third and winners of their last six games, played at No. 2 seed Rosemount in the second round of the double-elimination tournament Wednesday. Eastview (9-12) played host to Burnsville in an elimination game Wednesday. The section playoffs resume Friday at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville with the championship game scheduled Tuesday, June 7.
The wind blowing out made it a day for offense in the North-Eastview game, with the teams combining for 16 runs and 25 hits even though each used its top starting pitcher.
“It’s not a game you see very often at this level,” North coach Tony Market said. “You’re going to see a lot of events, both good and bad, and you have to remember every half-inning it could swing the other way again.”
The offensive fireworks included four home runs, two by each team. Josh Haugen of North had a game-tying solo homer in the fifth inning. Eastview catcher Nick Brandt hit two-run homers in the fourth and sixth innings, each of which gave the Lightning the lead.
Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh, the first two Lakeville North hitters singled. Calvin Schmelzle tried to advance the runners with a sacrifice bunt, but popped it up. However, the ball hit the ground inside the third-base line and Schmelzle beat the throw. That brought up Juaire, who ended the game on an 0-1 pitch.
It was a big victory for a Lakeville North team that entered the playoff with few players with varsity postseason experience.
“Sometimes they don’t know what they don’t know,” Market said of his younger players. “We try to tell the kids that every pitch, every at-bat, can be the key to the game.
“Even some of the older players on our team don’t have a lot of (varsity) experience, but guys like Levi Halvorson, Ryan Joyner and Jackson Renz did a great job.”
Schmelzle had three of Lakeville North’s 13 hits and scored twice. Joyner had two hits, walked twice and scored three runs. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Tanner Recchio also had two hits. Joyner also pitched the final two innings and ended up with the victory.
Eastview hoped the playoffs would provide a chance for a new start after the Lightning faltered in the second half of the regular season. Eastview won seven of its first 10 games but has lost nine of its last 11.
Eastview’s Brandt was 2-for-4, with both hits homers, drove in four runs and scored twice. Cooper DeSutter had three hits and Louis Rogers two. Charlie Ortman and Ezra Formaneck drew three walks each.
The Panthers have found ways to make games interesting, and Juaire said they’re not afraid of late-inning situations.
“We beat Farmington, the No. 1 team in the state, when they had a three-run lead in the seventh,” Juaire said. “We’ve have five walk-offs, I think. It’s been exciting, for sure.”
Class 4A, Section 3 first round
The Lakeville North-Eastview game, which ended with a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, turned out to be the only Class 4A, Section 3 first-round game decided by more than one run.
No. 2 seed Rosemount spotted Burnsville a 6-0 lead before coming back to win 9-8 on Monday afternoon. The Irish tied the game with a six-run fourth inning and pushed across a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Rosemount (15-6) played Lakeville North in a second-round game Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament. Burnsville (6-14) played Wednesday at Eastview in an elimination-bracket game.
Eagan continued its second-half surge with a 5-4 victory over Hastings on Monday. The Wildcats (13-8) have won their last seven games.
Eagan trailed 4-2 after five innings but tied the game with two runs in the sixth and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh. Liam Martin pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and Griffin Fenske drove in the eventual game-winning run.
The Wildcats played No. 1 seed Park of Cottage Grove in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday in a rematch between the teams that played for the 2021 Section 3 championship.
Apple Valley took Park to nine innings before losing 6-5 on Monday. The Eagles (1-20), who beat Burnsville 5-4 in their final regular-season game May 19, faced Hastings in an elimination-bracket game Wednesday.
