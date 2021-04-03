The board of directors of the Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games decided to cancel the in-person 2021 event.
Citing the uncertainty of the ability to have large crowds, the board decided it’s financially risky to move forward with planning an in-person fair, according to www.mnscottishfair.org.
The fair has been held at the Festival Grounds in Eagan’s Central Park since 2018.
Organizers are planning another virtual fair July 17.
“Our virtual Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games will see a little bit of everything that one would expect to see if attending the event in person,” said Don Cogswell, president Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games. “For example, the heavy events portion will explain the different events and how the competitors are judged. There would then be examples of competitors actually doing the event, either live or on video. This will be done with all of the competition including heavy events, Highland dance, piping and fiddle. There will be demos of country dancing.”
The online event will feature music and dance performances as well as clan history, vendors, kids crafts and storytelling.
The 2022 Minnesota Scottish Fair and Highland Games is scheduled for July 23.
