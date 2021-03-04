The Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594 has announced that Julia Schowalter of Eagan took second at the Minnesota American Legion Final Oratorical contest Feb. 27 in Anoka earning her a $1,000 scholarship.
Schowalter won the Third District Minnesota American Legion High School Oratorical Contest Feb. 14 in New Prague, which qualified her for the Minnesota American Legion Oratorical Final.
For this win, she was awarded a $1,200 scholarship.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students.
Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of our nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Speaking subjects must be on some aspect of the U.S. Constitution, with some emphasis on the duties and obligations of citizens to our government. Speeches are eight to 10 minutes long; three- to five-minute speeches on an assigned topic also are part of the contest.
Schowalter, the daughter of James Schowalter and Stephanie Andrews, is a junior at Eagan High School.
