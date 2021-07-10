The deadline for the Rosemount Photo Contest sponsored by the Rosemount Area Arts Council and the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department is due July 30
The contest welcome photos reflecting all seasons of the year in the seven categories listed below.
For official contest rules and the entry form visit https://www.rosemountarts.com/photo-contest
Categories: Rosemount – a photo taken in Rosemount; (landmarks must be identifiable); Nature – landscape, wildlife, floral; Lifestyle – people, activities, city scenes; Enhanced or significantly altered by software (The original - in any size - must also be submitted on form board.); Youth – 17 and under; “Give Us Your Best Shot” – A photo of anything, taken anywhere; and Black and White – A photo of anything, taken anywhere/any time.
Photos and flash drives can be dropped off at The Rosemount Community Center Office, 13385 South Robert Trail, at the Parks & Recreation Office (lower level) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Please complete a copy of the photo contest entry form to label the back of each of the photo(s) with name, address, contact number, email address, category, location and date the photo was taken.
For more information visit www.rosemountarts.com/photo-contest, or email rosemountarts@gmail.com
Awards will be announced at The Steeple Center during the Artist Reception. The public and guests are welcome to the Artist Reception.
The awards and artist reception is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 23 with the judges presentation at 7 p.m.
