Planning Commission reviews zoning change
Rich Valley Golf Course could be home to a warehouse distribution center in the future.
Scannell Properties has entered into an agreement to purchase the property, according to documents shared with the Rosemount Planning Commission during its meeting Tuesday. The company intends to redevelop the golf course into a 160-acre business park.
The Rosemount Planning Commission recommended approval of a comprehensive guide plan amendment to change the land use designation of about 63 acres from regional commercial to business park during its meeting.
This is the first of several steps that would bring in a regional warehouse distribution center to the eastern part of the city near the intersection of County Road 42 and Highway 52.
Senior Planner Kyle Klatt noted the land is near other industrial areas such Wayne Transports, B&R Cattle & Trucking, Halvor Lines, SKB Environmental and land owned by Flint Hills Resources.
Klatt noted that while the city would be giving up some land zoned for commercial in the area, about 270 acres will remain guided for commercial development in the future.
“We’re not giving up a lot (of commercial),” Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenniger said. “By bringing that business park in, we may be helping spur development there.”
According to documents shared with the Planning Commission, Scannell Properties has plans for a 540,000-square-foot distribution center and a 1.6 million square feet worth of office and warehouse buildings along County Road 42.
According to its website, Scannell Properties is a “privately owned real estate development and investment company that focuses on build-to-suit and speculative development projects throughout the United States, Canada and Europe.”
There are still numerous approvals needed for the project to move forward, including an environmental review and an approval from the Metropolitan Council.
Built in 1988 in eastern Rosemount, Rich Valley is a family a family-owned and operated golf course featuring a 27 holes of golf, according to its website.
Several other golf courses in the south metro have been redeveloped in the past 20 years.
Apple Valley Golf Course closed in 2019. Future plans include the construction of a housing development.
In Eagan, Carriage Hills closed in 2004, and Parkview closed in 2013. Both are now housing developments.
Orchard Gardens in Burnsville closed in 2005 and was replaced with residential homes.
Emerald Greens Golf Course is five miles to the east in Hastings. Both Southern Hills Golf Course in Farmington and Valleywood Golf Club in Apple Valley are less than a 10-mile drive from Rosemount.
More business parks
The Rich Valley Golf Course property isn’t the only Rosemount site being looked at for development.
Seefried Industrial Properties would like to construct a 417,600-square-foot office and warehouse space and a 210,400-square-foot storage area in about 71 acres of Rosemount Business Park west of Boulder Avenue.
The developer will call it “Project Osprey” until it finds an end user, City Planner Anthony Nemcek said.
The development would take up most of the western portion of the park.
“One unique feature of the site that the applicant is planning on utilizing is access to the rail along the northwest boundary,” Nemcek said.
Plans include a pair of railroad spurs going into the property for unloading and loading.
There were some questions about how the railroad spurs would affect the train traffic considering it’s close to the County Road 42 and Highway 3 intersection.
Nemcek said the city has no jurisdiction over the railroad.
“It’s my understanding that there’s obligations of the railroad as it relates to impeding traffic and the intersection,” said Brian Novak, vice president of development with Seefried Properties. “Those will not be exceeded.”
He said they will be crossing the intersection but there’s regulations not to impede traffic.
“It’s designed to accommodate a pretty long length of rail cars so they can minimize the impact to the intersection,” Novak said.
Planning Commission Member Brenda Rivera, who said she works in the railroad industry, said residents probably won’t notice much of a change.
“You’re not going to see anything different than we have now,” she said.
The Planning Commission reviewed several requests to make way for the development and recommended approval.
The development would require the construction of a southward extension of Boulder Avenue to the intersection of Highway 3 and Canada Circle.
The property needs to change its zoning from business park to light industrial.
“The outdoor storage is probably the biggest difference (between the districts),” Nemcek said.
Otherwise the two zoning standards are “pretty similar,” he said.
Novak said the products such as sheet rock and roofing will be stored on site and then transported to retail locations and job sites.
Part of the site was going to be the home of a Rosemount Car Club, a series of condo garages for collector cars, exotic vehicles or other hobbies, which was approved in 2020, but plans have since fallen through.
The lots are currently vacant.
The Rosemount City Council will take up the requests for both the Rich Valley guide plan amendment, and Rosemount Business Park plans for final approval at a future meetings.
