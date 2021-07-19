Rasmussen University’s Eagan campus is moving in time for the start of fall semester.
The new location is at 305 Corporate Center Drive near the corner of I-494 and Pilot Knob Road. It’s about three miles north of the old campus, which is at 3500 Federal Drive near the Pilot Knob exit along I-35E.
Rasmussen University will take up two floors of the five-story office building.
“It’s a great location,” said Erica O’Gorman, Rasmussen University Eagan campus director. “It’s about the same size as the old location, but it will allow us to bring in some new technology. It’s also near a lot of health care facilities, and we do a lot of health care partnership especially with nursing and medical assisting programs.
“The students have to do a couple ‘day-in-the-life’ of the career they’re working toward.”
O’Gorman said Rasmussen will have new computer labs, equipment and updated simulation labs for its nursing and health sciences courses.
“We’ll have a nursing suite to replicate an actual hospital with virtual mannequins,” O’Gorman said. “We’ll be able to mimic labor and delivery. It’s great for the students.”
The office building will also have expanded office space, more lounge areas and an outdoor common area “for students and staff to hang out when not in class,” O’Gorman said.
Rasmussen University was also recently re-branded from Rasmussen College.
An accreditation review shifted Rasmussen from a college status to university.
“We’re able to offer a doctorate program now,” O’Gorman said. “It’s a huge step into the future for us.”
Rasmussen University offers several health-care related degrees along with more than 50 career-focused programs in business, technology and justice studies.
Eagan offers the on-campus programing in the School of Health Sciences and the School of Justice Studies.
In addition to residential programs, prospective students will have access to more than 30 fully online programs through the Eagan campus.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, “we were able to quickly and smoothly shift to complete online. We had a blended modality prior to that. We’re almost back to full capacity on campus,” O’Gorman said.
Some of the changes they made could be permanent.
“We still have some lecture classes for our resident programs delivered online,” O’Gorman said. “Students are able to watch it from home rather than drive in. It’s going well.”
But, there’s some aspects that work best in person.
“You just can’t really teach someone to put in an IV over a webcam,” O’Gorman said. “Some of the medical labs, they’re so much more successful with that live, in-person residential training.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.