Defending state champion Rosemount girls open with 15-0 victory
Defending state Class 4A softball champion Rosemount opened its 2022 playoff run with a 15-0 victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday in the first round of the Section 3 playoffs.
In other first-round games, No. 2-seeded East Ridge defeated Burnsville 3-0, sixth-seeded Hastings topped third-seeded Burnsville 11-8 and Park of Cottage Grove beat Eagan 5-4.
Rosemount is home against Park and Hastings goes to East Ridge on Thursday in winners’ bracket games in the double-elimination tournament. Both start at 4:30 p.m. In the elimination bracket, Apple Valley plays at Eagan and Burnsville plays at Eastview, both at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Semifinals and finals in the Section 3 tournament will be May 31 and June 3 at Richfield Middle School.
South Suburban Conference co-champion Rosemount needed 4 1/2 innings to advance to the second round, with the Irish scoring multiple runs in all four innings they batted. Jessa Snippes and Paige Zender each drove in three runs for the Irish (18-2). Cece Hanson had two hits and scored four runs. Anna Nock and Ari Princl scored three runs each. Snippes pitched the first three innings, with Maizie Anderson finishing up.
Hastings scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in its game at Eastview. Claire Lorsung, Ryan Clendening, Lila Hanson and Mackenzie Jacobson each had one hit and one run batted in for Eastview (11-10).
After being edged by Park in the first round, Eagan takes an 11-9 record into its elimination game Thursday against Apple Valley (0-21).
Hannah Zastrow had two hits in Burnsville’s game at East Ridge, but the Blaze (5-16) could not string enough hits together to push across a run. Blaze pitcher Gracie Johnson held East Ridge scoreless until the fourth inning, when the Raptors got their first two runs. East Ridge added a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Class 4A, Section 1 softball
The three South Suburban Conference teams in the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament – Farmington, Lakeville South and Lakeville North – all won their first-round games.
Farmington, the top seed, breezed past Rochester John Marshall 10-0. No. 2 seed Lakeville South downed Rochester Century 11-1 and fifth-seeded Lakeville North won at fourth-seeded Northfield 2-0.
The tournament now moves to Todd Park in Austin, where Farmington will face Lakeville North in a second-round game at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Lakeville South takes on Owatonna in a winners’ bracket game, also at 3:30.
Finals in the Section 1 tournament are scheduled for 5 p.m. June 2.
Paige Ostgaard was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI as Farmington (13-8) defeated John Marshall. Hannah Hansen and Katie Klotz drove in two runs each, and Hailey Hagedorn was the winning pitcher.
Despite having eight losses, Farmington was tied for the best record in the section and went 2-1 in the regular season against the Lakeville schools.
Nora Brandt pitched a one-hit shutout as Lakeville North (9-12) defeated Northfield. Kaylee Collins and Ari Loesch scored in the first inning for the defending section champion Panthers. Jordyn Vang had one hit and one RBI.
Lakeville South (11-10) made quick work of Rochester Century, scoring in each of the five innings played. Cougars senior Sydney Swanson had two hits, scored twice, and had two RBIs. Pitcher Madeline Nutter allowed three hits in five innings.
Baseball playoffs
Baseball playoff brackets have not yet been completed, but the postseason is expected to begin on Memorial Day (May 30).
South Suburban Conference champion and defending state Class 4A champion Farmington is a lock for the top seed in the six-team Section 1 tournament. The Tigers (17-3) have the section’s best record. Lakeville South (10-10) is hoping three wins in its last four games – including a 7-3 victory over prospective section opponent Owatonna – will be enough for the third seed and a first-round home game Monday.
The seeding picture in Class 4A, Section 3 is a little more muddled. Five of the eight teams have winning records, including Rosemount (13-6), Lakeville North (12-7) and Eagan (12-8). Hastings is 17-3 but could have strength-of-schedule issues, having played a number of games against Class 3A teams. Park of Cottage Grove (13-6) is defending section champion and reached the 2021 Class 4A championship game at Target Field before losing to Farmington.
Apple Valley, Eastview and Burnsville also will pursue the Section 3 championship. All Section 3 games are scheduled to be played at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.
