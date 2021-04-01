Residents pay it forward
A group of Rosemount High School seniors was able to honor Cap George’s legacy of kindness last month.
A social media campaign dreamed up by George’s classmates encouraged residents to perform “13 Acts for Cap” from March 1-13.
George died from brain cancer March 10, 2020, at the age of 17. He was a junior at Rosemount High School.
Students picked the number 13 for the campaign as it was George’s football jersey number.
“I feel that a large portion of the community got involved,” said Alex Stucke, one of the organizers. “We ended up having over 400 acts shared with us on social media and we heard of different groups getting involved such as dance teams, the Rosemount Police Department and a classroom down in Northfield.”
Many adults got involved as well.
Rachel Stucke, Alex’s mom, said she was at the drive-thru at the Rosemount Starbucks when the cashier told her that the vehicle in front paid for her order, so she paid for the next one.
“The lady at the window told me, ‘It has been happening all week in honor of Cap George,’ ” Rachel Stucke said.
She said she believes many adults participated on a bigger scale with donations and gifts, but probably felt it was a bit awkward to share the acts via social media.
Rachel Stucke said one of her childhood friends, who is a teacher in Northfield, even got in the spirit.
“Cap’s aunt and his dad and her entire classroom wanted to participate and made a bingo card to keep track,” Stucke said. “I had seen her post and then ran into her at the T-shirt pickup and the story was really neat about how when she had talked about it the kids just grasped onto it and wanted to participate.”
The group of seniors also sold T-shirts to recognize the campaign.
Stucke said she heard several stories of people giving out flowers, treats and notes for teachers and bus drivers.
“I feel like the project gave (high school seniors) a chance to do things in his memory during what was an especially hard week for some of them,” Stucke said.
Perhaps the heaviest act was a food drive that was part of the official Rosemount Senior Service Project, which fell within the 13 days.
Students collected 2,497 pounds of food for the Rosemount Family Resource Center, which was about four vans full of food.
Students also filled a van with donations for the Ronald McDonald House and collected more than 1,100 books for Free Book Buggie, a nonprofit providing free kids’ books to children and families in need.
Stucke said the CAPSTRONG Corp., a not-for-profit organization “formed in the memory of Cap George so that their family can keep Cap’s love of people and his community alive through acts of kindness, scholarships, and donations for various causes,” would like to make it an annual event.
According to www.capgeorge.com, the corporation recently donated $13,000 to Hope Fieldhouse and plans to offer a scholarship to RHS graduating seniors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.