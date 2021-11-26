To the editor:
You know that weight you gained over COVID? Well, you can be thankful this year that you will be eating less and going out less. Instead, you’ll be dieting and walking more.
You can skip exchanging presents this year because it’s all on a ship in the Pacific. Just think, no more wrapping gifts late at night or worrying if you covered all the bases for everyone.
Candles will make a comeback because energy is bad and we need to re-learn the ambiance of the former times, when things were simple. Americans have had way too much in the past anyway.
You’ll have more free time because a lot of the restaurants are closed, movie theaters are a thing of the past and there’s really nowhere to go. Besides, traveling is a hassle now and driving is just too expensive. So, enjoy your quiet times, by yourself, with nothing to do. For me, I’ll be working against the Democratic playbook and chanting “Let’s Go Brandon!”
Sharon Peterson
Rosemount
