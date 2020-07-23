Presidential candidate Jul 23, 2020 34 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:I was so impressed with Keith Anderson’s opinion article last week. He was spot on.I wish he was a candidate for the president of the USA.Deb BelbeckApple Valley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support local journalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute We're Open Directory 2020 Reader Choice Winners E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 17, 2020 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 17, 2020 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 17, 2020 0 Sun Thisweek Sections / Magazines Readers Choice Winners Community Guides Current Sections Restaurant Guide Worship Guide Most Popular Regional News Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed in single-vehicle accident in PrincetonAndover woman fatally struck by Blaine driver in PrincetonPrinceton motor vehicle fatality information updatedNew Starbucks, strip mall are coming to BlaineAnother COVID fatality: Little Falls Area Chamber announces cancellation of this year's Arts and Crafts FairMy Jungle Gym to open in downtown IsantiEagan City Council approves affordable housing complexStillwater named best small town food scene by USA TodayWoman rescued from water in St. Louis ParkAsk and ye shall receive doughnuts Images Videos CommentedWalz is Minnesota’s embarrassment (2)This is Minnesota (2)Byron Smith: The other side of the police debate (2)Local politicians should reveal party (2)Richard "Dick" Haworth (1)In response to chair of MC Democrats (1)Telling the whole story (1)The ‘Chinese century’ looks more like the ‘Chinese decade’ (1)Jodi Elizabeth Larson (1)Remember the sacrifices that gave you liberty (1)
