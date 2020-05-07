To the editor:
In response to the May 1 playground letter to the editor by Chris Klavetter, I have one question for him about playgrounds being the “mental health zone” for children:
Would using a childhood playground have been worth dying for and worth potentially spreading disease to innocent contacts from a place of solace? Please, write a memoir or novel, but not a prescription that defies sensible public health.
MARGOT RIDEAUX-CRENSHAW
Burnsville
