To the editor:

In response to the May 1 playground letter to the editor by Chris Klavetter, I have one question for him about playgrounds being the “mental health zone” for children:

Would using a childhood playground have been worth dying for and worth potentially spreading disease to innocent contacts from a place of solace? Please, write a memoir or novel, but not a prescription that defies sensible public health.

MARGOT RIDEAUX-CRENSHAW

Burnsville

