Have you noticed the increase in your property taxes this year? The Independent School District 191 portion of the property taxes on my modest home increased by over $400. That is a 32% increase.
But that is not enough for District 191. They want the Legislature, which will not be affected by the consequences, to permit them to circumvent portions of a statute that requires net proceeds from the sale of a taxpayer funded schoolhouse be used to pay off debt. ISD 191 wants to use proceeds remaining after the outstanding debt on Metcalf Middle School is paid on programs and staffing instead. Shouldn’t the school district ask the community, by referendum, if they would like to pay for the programs and staffing? If these programs are sound, district residents would be willing to fund them. Pursuing an undemocratic legislative end-around is an insult to taxpayers who have generously provided for every school district funding request of the past two decades.
Adding injury to the insult, selling off a school the district has needed for 53 of the past 56 years is shortsighted. District enrollment numbers will soon increase. Where will those kids attend school? I guess the district can authorize another bond referendum in five years for another $65 million. And 7% of the eligible voters in the district will approve it, as happened in the previous bond referendum.
Those who believe that what ISD 191 is attempting to do is wrong should state their opposition to the Legislature. Demand that they remove the special legislation for ISD 191 that is currently hidden on Page 121 of the Senate Education Finance omnibus bill. Over the next two years, school districts will receive unprecedented levels of funding. ISD 191 is targeted to receive, by far, the largest per-pupil state aid of any of the surrounding school districts. This funding should be more than adequate to address wish list programs. If you believe ISD 191 should not sell off schools to apartment developers, permanently altering single-family neighborhoods for a one-time money grab using legislative leverage, make yourself heard this next week.
