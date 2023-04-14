Have you noticed the increase in your property taxes this year? The Independent School District 191 portion of the property taxes on my modest home increased by over $400. That is a 32% increase.

But that is not enough for District 191. They want the Legislature, which will not be affected by the consequences, to permit them to circumvent portions of a statute that requires net proceeds from the sale of a taxpayer funded schoolhouse be used to pay off debt. ISD 191 wants to use proceeds remaining after the outstanding debt on Metcalf Middle School is paid on programs and staffing instead. Shouldn’t the school district ask the community, by referendum, if they would like to pay for the programs and staffing? If these programs are sound, district residents would be willing to fund them. Pursuing an undemocratic legislative end-around is an insult to taxpayers who have generously provided for every school district funding request of the past two decades.

Tags

Load comments