To the editor:
I read with interest Howard Schneider’s diatribe against Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis in the May 1 edition. Liberals will attack Lewis for anything he accomplishes, along with anyone who supports the Second Amendment such as the NRA, the Minnesota Gun Rights group and many individuals. However, I laughed out loud when the obviously ill-informed Schneider referred to Ayn Rand as a “mediocre novelist.”
Rare copies of her works command many thousands of dollars, such as a first edition, first issue of “The Fountainhead,” 1943, that sells for $125,000; and an unsent open letter to President Truman, 1951, with a price of $45,000.
So, this is what Schneider terms a “mediocre” writer. I do not subscribe to much of Rand’s philosophy, but her writing is top-notch. As long as Jason Lewis runs for office I will support him and will vote for him. I encourage everybody else to do the same.
CHUCK ERICKSON
Burnsville
