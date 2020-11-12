To the editor:
It has been an honor to be the mayor of Apple Valley for the last 21 years. Many have shared wonderful stories with me about growing up in our community during my time as mayor. Many have chosen lives of service based on their experiences here. We have accomplished much together. We have strengthened our community through civic and social engagement. We have laughed together, cried together and worked together for the greatest good for all. We have struggled through this historic pandemic. We have said goodbyes to friends and welcomed new babies into our beautiful community.
We are a strong community. Financially, we have created a working blueprint for sustainability. We achieved two AAA bond ratings and established a strategic financial strategy to create complete road and utility reconstruction without special assessments. We have been recognized nationally, as one of the best cities in America. We have a plan for continuous improvement for our future. We have a dedicated council, administration, staff, legion, chamber, businesses, civic organizations and faith communities that will continue on a course to keep our community healthy, safe and a place we all love.
Over the next few months, I hope that we can safely connect and share more stories of how you became part of our great community. My heart is grateful for a decisive vote for me as Dakota County Commissioner-elect. I look forward to continue serving our communities through future work on the Dakota County Board. I also commit to serving the community through the Apple Valley Arts Foundation as vice president, continuing with the Frozen Apple Concert Series and Music in Kelley Park.
Life will be different yet similar. Always know that I will work with constituents, and for constituents, as we grow our world class Dakota County.
Mary Hamann-Roland
Mayor of Apple Valley
Dakota County Commissioner-elect
