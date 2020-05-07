To the editor:
Among the numerous shocking statistics related to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, one stands out above the many. In particular, the number of deaths in our state’s nursing homes and assisted living centers is astonishing and tragic. We should be hard-focused on addressing the question: “What more must be done to change the situation for many of our most vulnerable citizens and the critical staff at the state’s long term care facilities?”
News about the expansion of testing in Minnesota was most welcome and encouraging. With increasing availability of testing capabilities, let’s make certain we direct and prioritize appropriate amounts and strategic use of those testing resources to help resolve the dire situation in the long term care facilities. It’s clear what we must do. Lives depend on it. The dedicated health care workers there (and everywhere) deserve not only our continuing thanks and appreciation, but also sufficient PPE and testing that will help keep them and the residents safe and healthy.
William Raker
Eagan
