The Adams Publishing Group-East Central Minnesota Editorial Board agreed four issues rise to the top when judging Congressional candidates in the 2022 election: Crime and public safety, environment and climate change, election integrity and the economy, inflation and jobs.
The board sent detailed questionnaires on the topics to 2nd District candidates. The campaign of two-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Prior Lake, sent back answers. The campaign of two-time Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, also of Prior Lake, did not. Craig beat Kistner by a 2.26% margin in 2020.
Below are summaries of our positions, followed by summaries of the candidates’ positions gleaned from Craig’s questionnaire and publicly available sources.
Crime/public safety — Responding to the disquieting reversal of a longtime reduction in violent crime must begin with fully staffing local police departments, which have struggled to recruit and retain officers. Legislation passed earlier this year by Congress is a solid first step toward better, reasonable gun regulation. Those who pursue violent crimes, including carjacking, must be kept off the streets — but we also encourage more holistic responses to crime, such as community-based prevention and intervention programs, especially involving juvenile offenders and those suffering from mental illness.
Craig, who voted for the bipartisan gun safety legislation, said her support for the 2nd Amendment “goes hand in hand with my support for common sense gun safety reforms.”
Kistner said on his campaign website: “We don’t need more gun control in America, we need gun education and stronger mental health awareness.”
Craig said she’s “adamantly opposed to defunding the police” and has voted to raise police funding every year she’s been in Congress. “Systemwide accountability” is achievable while supporting law enforcement and more hiring through measures such as the proposed Pathways to Policing Act.
Kistner said the “defund the police” movement has made America “more dangerous and our communities less safe.” Recruitment and retention of officers is crucial. “Lastly, there is a requirement to work with state prosecutors to enforce the law and keep criminals behind bars and not back out on the streets,” Kistner said.
Environment/climate change — Climate change is having a profound impact on our planet. We need to greatly expand our use of wind, solar and other technologies, and we need to transition to transportation methods that do not require fossil fuel.
We are concerned expansion of copper and nickel mining in northern Minnesota will have a negative impact on the Boundary Waters and the St. Louis River, even when meeting current state standards.
Climate change is an economic issue, an environmental issue and a national security issue, Craig said: “That’s why I pushed so hard to get the Inflation Reduction Act across the finish line, securing historic investments in renewable energy to meet the targets we need to improve the health of our planet.”
The transition to renewable energy sources, including biofuels, can’t occur overnight, but an “all of the above” energy approach can “support our environment, create new jobs and strengthen our economy,” she said.
Kistner’s campaign website doesn’t include an environment section. But in an October 2020 debate with Craig, he said: “I believe in the science and I see the climate is changing, but I’m not here to sacrifice the American economy on the altar of climate change.”
Election integrity — Close to 30% of Americans believe the 2020 election was unfair. We agree with the majority, that Joe Biden was fairly elected president. No election-altering evidence has surfaced in two years showing voter fraud in any state. We also strongly believe any reform of election laws should have bipartisan support.
Craig said President Biden was legitimately elected.
In November 2020, Kistner and numerous other Minnesota Republicans who lost their races filed a lawsuit seeking to stop certification of the state’s Nov. 3 election results and order a full recount. The state Supreme Court rejected the case, citing its late filing hours before the state canvassing board met to certify the election and errors in how the case was brought, the Star Tribune reported.
Craig said Minnesota’s strong election security and voting laws “should serve as a model to the country.” She said she’s working to pass a law to “clean up Washington,” where “corporations and billionaires” spend “unlimited amounts of money in campaigns with no transparency.”
Kistner’s campaign website doesn’t include a section on elections.
Economy/inflation/jobs — Soaring food prices, worker shortages and supply chain issues affect everyone. Our government leaders need to address inflation and related issues head on – by controlling spending and targeting programs to help those hit the hardest. Spending more and taxing more is not the answer, and neither is cutting vital social programs.
Congress also must act quickly to eliminate the projected shortfall in Social Security and Medicare funding. Eliminating the cap on income subject to Social Security withholding would be a solid first step.
Craig called for an “all-of-government approach to combat inflation and help working families make ends meet.” She praised the Inflation Reduction Act, which the president has signed, and the Lower Food and Fuel Costs Act, which has passed in the House.
The House Agriculture Committee member said she “introduced the bipartisan Strengthening the Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Act and got it passed through the House. My bill would create a task force dedicated to preventing supply chain bottlenecks and lowering food costs, and I’m continuing to urge the Senate to bring it to a vote.”
On his website, Kistner said the Inflation Reduction Act “will raise taxes on the middle class and hire nearly 87,000 new IRS agents who will frivolously audit small businesses and middle-class Americans.”
With Biden in the White House and Democrats controlling Congress, 2nd District families “have seen the effects of reckless government spending and disastrous economic policy firsthand,” Kistner said. “It’s time we rein in government spending, get inflation under control, strengthen our supply chain and bring back American energy independence.”
We encourage 2nd District voters to carefully weigh the distinct difference between these two, and make their choices based on these very essential issues that confront us today.
