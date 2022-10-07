The Adams Publishing Group-East Central Minnesota Editorial Board agreed four issues rise to the top when judging Congressional candidates in the 2022 election: Crime and public safety, environment and climate change, election integrity and the economy, inflation and jobs.

The board sent detailed questionnaires on the topics to 2nd District candidates. The campaign of two-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from Prior Lake, sent back answers. The campaign of two-time Republican challenger Tyler Kistner, also of Prior Lake, did not. Craig beat Kistner by a 2.26% margin in 2020.

Tags

Load comments