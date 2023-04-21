April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In America, every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. In 2022 alone, 360 Communities’ Sexual Assault Services program served over 300 individuals who had experienced sexual violence. Sexual violence is an umbrella term for more than just rape or sexual assault. It includes incest, workplace sexual harassment, revenge porn, sex trafficking, reproductive coercion, and more. Sexual violence happens everywhere and is far too common.

When it comes to sexual violence, it is important to understand what consent means. Consent must be freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific (Planned Parenthood).

