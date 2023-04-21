April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. In America, every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted, according to the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network. In 2022 alone, 360 Communities’ Sexual Assault Services program served over 300 individuals who had experienced sexual violence. Sexual violence is an umbrella term for more than just rape or sexual assault. It includes incest, workplace sexual harassment, revenge porn, sex trafficking, reproductive coercion, and more. Sexual violence happens everywhere and is far too common.
When it comes to sexual violence, it is important to understand what consent means. Consent must be freely given, reversible, informed, enthusiastic, and specific (Planned Parenthood).
- “Freely given” means that someone is not being coerced or convinced into having sexual contact. If someone is feeling pressured to engage in sexual activity, then they are not consenting.
- “Reversible” means that at any time, anyone who previously consented to engage in a sexual act can choose to no longer engage in that act.
- “Informed” means that all parties are aware of what will happen and how. For example, suppose it is agreed that contraceptives will be used during sexual activity, and the person using the contraceptive purposely removes it or otherwise sabotages it. In that case, there is no informed consent.
- “Enthusiastic” means that everyone participating is willing to do so and actively wants to participate. If someone is shutting down during sexual activity (for example, not making eye contact or being quiet), they are likely not consenting enthusiastically.
- “Specific” consent requires that all parties are aware of all types of sexual activity that will be taking place and have expressed that they are OK with that. For example, if someone is OK with kissing but not going any further and their partner starts doing things beyond kissing, there is no specific consent as they have not consented to anything beyond kissing. All parties engaging in the sexual activity must consent.
Sexual violence occurs when there is a lack of consent. When someone experiences a sexual assault, it is incredibly violating and can result in the survivor feeling out of place in their own body. In author Rupi Kaur’s TedTalk, titled “I’m Taking My Body Back,” she states in reference to sexual violence, “It makes you feel robbed like you don’t even own your body.” Throughout her talk, she describes the feeling of homelessness within the body that survivors of sexual violence often experience. Feeling like you no longer own your body can feel isolating.
It is crucial to know that while these feelings are scary, they are temporary, and you are not alone. Sexual assault is a traumatic experience. Like any other physical trauma, your body, and mind need time to heal. Healing from a traumatic event looks different for each person, and there is no “right way” to heal after a sexual assault. Kaur says: “It takes a broken, twisted person to come searching for meaning between my legs, but it takes a whole, complete, perfectly designed person to survive it.”
If you are unsure what to do or how to move forward after a sexual assault, our advocates are here to help you. Our confidential and free advocacy services include referrals to local resources such as therapy and legal services, emotional support, safety planning, assistance with protective orders, court advocacy, support groups, and more. Survivors do not have to report to law enforcement to access our services. We can work with anyone who has experienced sexual violence at any time in their life, whether it took place a few hours ago or 20 years ago. To speak with an advocate, please call our 24/7 Sexual Assault Services Hotline at 651-405-1500.
In Dakota County, we have a collaboration called the Sexual Assault Response Team (or SART) that consists of law enforcement, prosecution, community corrections, health care, and advocacy members. This vital group meets regularly to discuss gaps in services and support for survivors of sexual assault in our county. The SART team recently created a series of videos where SART members discuss what survivors can expect when interacting with their respective parts of the system and address some of the questions survivors most commonly ask them. To learn more about how SART supports survivors, view the SART video playlist at bit.ly/41AKRIM.
If you are looking for ways to support survivors of sexual violence in your community, consider the following:
- We are currently seeking Uber or Lyft gift card donations for our Sexual Assault Services program. One of the ways that we support survivors at 360 Communities is by sending our advocates to provide support when someone gets a sexual assault exam at the hospital. In 2023 so far, 55% of the requests that 360 Communities has received for advocacy to accompany a survivor during an exam took place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. During this time, it can be difficult for survivors to access affordable transportation to get them to and from the hospital. Donations remove a barrier for victims/survivors who wish to have a sexual assault exam. Gift cards can be dropped off at Resource Centers in Rosemount and Burnsville.
- We are seeking volunteers for our Sexual Assault Services program. Sexual Assault Services volunteers respond to south metro area hospitals, Regina in Hastings and Fairview Ridges in Burnsville, to provide advocacy and support during sexual and domestic violence exams to victims/survivors. Completion of a 40 Hour Sexual Assault Advocacy training is required for this volunteer position. Our organization offers this training a few times a year. Visit 360Communities.org to learn more.
- Each year during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the last Wednesday of April is designated Denim Day. Denim Day honors a woman whose sexual assault case was dismissed. The judge in the case said that since she was wearing jeans during the assault, she had to have helped her assailant remove them, so it was not sexual assault. During Denim Day, people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim-blaming. This year, Denim Day is Wednesday, April 26.
- Raise awareness by sharing our Sexual Assault Awareness Month social media posts during April and by having conversations with loved ones and other community members about the prevalence of sexual violence.
We need more allies to join us to shift the culture to where all people are valued, respected, and safe. Together, we can work to end sexual violence in our communities.
Molly Cihla is sexual violence community advocacy supervisor at 360 Communities, a Dakota County nonprofit that delivers safety and stability that improves lives.
