Around 8 p.m. our time Jan. 2, Damar Hamlin was flat on his back, surrounded by medical personnel trying to save his life. The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety had just delivered a rip-down tackle of Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. It was a routine tackle, but it triggered a cardiac arrest, silencing a crowd and stunning every player on the field.

In that moment, every single person in the stadium, and soon millions of others who would learn of his situation, became collectively unified in their desire to see him recover. Well wishes, prayers, messages, cards, and social media exploded with support for Hamlin. Even monetary support for his toy drive charity, which previously had only a few thousand dollars donated, quickly swelled to more than $8 million in a matter of days.

