The guy one seat over, and one row in front of me craned his head, scrunched the black-frame glasses up off the bridge of his nose and peered through the smallish space between two of the seats in front of me.
He was looking at me, but wagging his head to the passenger on my left, giving me the old “What’s up with her?”
She was as I found her when my wife and I arrived for this flight, completely deflated into her window seat. Her hat was pulled low across her brow and she was either asleep, trying to fall asleep, or faking it because she did not want to engage.
As he plunked back into his seat I could see that he was using leverage to push hard against his seatback, like it was jammed. But we were still on the ground, prepping for takeoff. All seats were in the upright position.
That pushing motion on his seatback continued for a few more seconds, until he squeezed his face between the two seats again and whispered, “Is she jamming her knees into the seatback?”
She was not, but she had an oversized stainless-steel water bottle buried deep into the pocket of the seatback, apparently causing some discomfort for the squirmy guy in front.
“Water bottle,” I said.
He plopped back into his seat.
Suck it up, dude, I thought to myself. How bad can it be? Everybody’s individual needs are always greater than the people around them, I’m thinking. Why can’t we all just get along for a couple of hours and be tolerant, accepting, peaceful?
Yeah, that mindset lasted all of three minutes for me when the woman behind me jammed her own King Kong water bottle into the back of my seat.
“Oh, my gosh. Why is somebody stuffing a football into the seatback?” I thought to myself.
What I learned, not having flown on this unnamed economy airline for several years, is that discount comes with a price, and apparently, some of it comes at the expense of frugally-constructed seats that are packed much closer together.
We’ve all heard that airline seats keep getting smaller, and they are, but this was like plywood wrapped in vinyl. Think old west buckboard or for the devout among you, the Sunday oak pew. It was that spartan.
The woman behind me took just one drink from her mammoth bottle the entire trip. I know because my seatback regained some shape when she wedged it out. Felt like somebody removed a tumor from my kidney area. She promptly reversed the procedure after one swig, cramming and ramming it back into its abused pouch. Glad she didn’t die of dehydration by having that bottle at the ready. Although, with as close as the seatbacks were to our faces, it’s possible she was simply leaning a couple of inches forward and sucking water out of the nipple.
This whole environment was only possible thanks to the ever-changing landscape of the airline industry. Saddled with soaring fuel prices, it has taken great strides to maximize seating capacity. How much has changed in the last 11 years? Well, for starters, the 35 inches that used to exist between one seatback to the next, has shrunk to 31 inches. Some discounters have even gone to 28 inches. Meanwhile, the average American adult male tips the scales at just under 200 pounds, is 5-9, and has a waist circumference of 40 inches, according to the CDC. The average American adult female is about 170 pounds, is 5-3 and has a waist of 38.2 inches.
In Gallup’s self-reporting poll, men and women have each packed on an average of 20 pounds over the last 30 years. We’re getting bigger while our airplane confines get smaller.
The comfort of passengers will likely eventually come to a head, possibly involving the FAA, but not until airlines get their profits back in line. U.S. passenger planes lost $5.1 billion after taxes in quarter one of this year, which was worse than the $2.2 billion they lost after the fourth quarter of 2021. They did show a $2.2 billion profit after taxes in quarter two of this year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. But it’s going to take several profitable quarters before they stop looking for ways to pack us into steerage.
Until then, maybe we can all agree that stuffing large objects into seat pouches is not a good idea. Of course, there is an opportunity there for the airlines. They could put locks and zippers on the pouches and charge a user fee.
But they wouldn’t do that … would they?
Keith Anderson is director of news for APG of East Central Minnesota. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
