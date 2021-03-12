Many elementary school aged students in Minnesota have been back in school for more than a month.
My fifth- and fourth-grade children went back to school in February, putting what we think is an end to distance learning for the rest of the school year.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths are dropping to levels not seen since the early days of the pandemic. It’s reported that more than 10% of the Minnesota population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
It’s all pointing in the right direction, but for many teachers, administrators, students and families, it has been a long, hard road to get there. For some, they are still walking down that road.
A year ago when schools were shuttered, we pivoted to all online learning. With my two little snowflake children, they couldn’t have been more opposite in their approach that spring.
Many families, including ours, created makeshift workspaces for their children, using whatever table or nook in a place that still might be filled with distractions. We hooked up laptops and tablets to the Wi-Fi, which districts had to work with local officials to bring to many homes.
I commend our children’s school for seeing that the final weeks of the 2019-20 school year were going to be so challenging that they made much of the work optional, choosing instead to focus on maintaining connections with the teacher and classmates online.
There were storytimes, discussions and learning games during Zoom meetings. There were reading assignments, science experiments, and online practice apps for all subjects.
When it came to independent learning, our fifth-grader was self-directed for the most part and our fourth-grader was unmotivated, making great efforts to get out of the work.
Our son who has dyslexia has long resisted doing school work, and who could blame him.
Reading and writing are the foundation of learning, and when you have trouble decoding language, it’s a source of frustration and anger. It’s no wonder that his best solution is avoid it.
As he walked through all distance learning from March 2020 until February 2021, he had several companions. In both school years, his teachers and aides conducted twice-daily instructional times, the school made specialists available to him and he worked with a tutor.
Still that left much of learning time up to him and his parents pointing him in the right direction.
Two sayings come to mind when I look back at the past year:
“You can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make it drink.”
“Give a man a fish and he will eat for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”
The former outdid the latter on most days.
We emptied bucketloads of advice, leveraged technology, had heart-to-heart talks, focused on topics of interest, got out of the house, poked, prodded, cajoled and bribed in an effort to keep him engaged.
From the outset, we were focused on teaching him to fish (which we actually did during the pandemic, along with walking, biking, throwing the football, etc. during the school day). We would focus on practicing and replicating key skills or concepts and skipped the busy work, focusing more on quality than quantity. Some days were better than others, and his interest level would change by the minute.
One goal was to make learning fun, which took lots of convincing akin to putting lipstick on a catfish. Another goal was also to relate the learning to his favorite sports, but not everything translates into football or hockey terms. We also tried to let the horse walk to water as often as it could.
I would like to say that we were successful in all three, but in a pandemic, you take what few wins you can.
He’s been back to school for more than month now, and when he’s been asked about it, there have been few complaints.
We know these times are hard for him and so many other students like him, but there’s one thing we can point to that lets us know he’s happy to be back in school.
He doesn’t have to be told to get dressed in the morning … well, at least, on most days.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune. He can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com. Columns reflect the opinion of the author.
