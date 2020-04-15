Yvonne Hope (Dolbec) Haglund

Yvonne Hope Haglund (Dolbec) age 84, of Burnsville, MN, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020 with her husband of 65 years by her side. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Gladys Dolbec and 2 sisters. Yvonne is survived by her loving husband Charles; children: Sherry (Jim) Kaiserlik, Dee (Terry) Scholes, Cindy, Dale (Michelle), Daren, and Janelle (Wesley) Palmer; 13 grandchildren: Jason, Justin, Jesse, Stacy, Amanda, Charlie, Alex, Brittney, Natalie, Ashley, Emily, Wesley Jr, and Lindsey; 21 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters. A private family service will be held at White Funeral Home in Burnsville, interment will be at Fort Snelling Cemetery. Condolences: www.whitefuneral homes.com White Funeral Home Burnsville 952-894-5080
