William W. Berg

Age 79 of Webster, MN, born August 15, 1941 in Rush City to Walter & Tryntje Dorothy Berg passed away peacefully at home with family at his side, March 18, 2021. Bill grew up in the country on his family’s dairy farm. It was there that he developed a strong work ethic and acquired his love for farming and taking care of the land. After high school, Bill attended technical college where he studied construction. He started his own construction company during the 60s, and Bill quickly earned a reputation for building quality homes and commercial buildings at a fair price. Farming ever remained Bill’s true passion, and in 1980, Bill purchased the family farm in Farmington MN. “Double B Farms” remains in operation today, successfully growing commercial crops of corn and soybeans. Never one to sit idle, Bill had many hobbies that he enjoyed throughout his life. He was heavily involved with promoting and competing in the motor sport of tractor pulling. Bill won many championships and was recently inducted into the “Puller’s Hall of Fame”. He also enjoyed beautifully restoring antique tractors and amassed quite an impressive collection over the years. During retirement, Bill divided his time enjoying summer lake life in MN, and wintering in AZ where he loved the warm sunshine and mountain sunsets. Bill will be remembered for his pioneering spirit, his humor and his generosity. His strong presence in the lives of those who loved him will be dearly missed, but especially by the love of his life, Delma Carlson; children: Bret Berg (Jeanie) and Pam (Greg) Featherstone; grandchildren: Blake (Amanda) Berg, Blair Berg, Brendon Berg, Jonathan (Allison) Featherstone and Thomas Hamelink; great-grandchildren: Lillian and Easton Berg; sister, Adelaide Effertz; nephews: Jerome, Bruce and Richard Effertz and his dog, Bentley. A private service was held. Bill will be laid to rest at Johnson Memorial Cemetery near Rock Creek, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the local Farmington, MN FFA Chapter, or Mayo Cardiac Unit at St.Mary’s Hospital, Rochester, MN. Henry W. Anderson Mortuary 952 432-2331 www.HenryWAnderson.com
