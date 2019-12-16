William Raymond Swaim, M.D. was born July 14, 1932 in Eveleth, MN and passed away peacefully Dec. 12, 2019. His loving, compassionate Christian soul was a reflection of his faith in Jesus Christ to his family and friends. An ordained elder at age 26, service in his church was a priority all of his servant life (it is in dying that we are born to eternal life). He will be remembered for his wonderful, gentle disposition, intellect, and enthusiasm for life. Physician (Washington University of Medicine, St. Louis), educator (University of Minnesota School of Medicine), research scientist (over 100 papers), entrepreneur (co-founder of Kormed, Inc.), inventor (bone marrow biopsy device with unaltered marrow architecture), patent holder, soloist, pianist, and lecturer. He was compassionate, kind, generous beyond measure, and will be missed by all. His children were raised with love and patience. He took great pride and joy with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s accomplishments. Music brought him and his wife (MaryEllen Dorothy Hegg) together in junior high school and continued to be an important part of their 57-year marriage. She was an accomplished pianist and flutist and graduated Valedictorian from Duluth Central High School in 1950. He shared with her a passion for vocal and piano music, reading (history), flowers, genealogy, traveling, art and the theater. Charitable activities filled their lives. The family traveled extensively which included more than 30 years in Hana, Maui, Hawaii, which was a special winter retreat with aloha friends. He was forever thankful to the Marshall H. and Nellie Memorial fund in Duluth, MN for awarding him the Alworth Scholarship. This made it possible to graduate from Macalester College in St. Paul, MN with honors and thanks to the Danforth Foundation in St. Louis, MO for providing him with a full 4-year scholarship to Washington University School of Medicine where he obtained his M.D. degree. He interned at the Anchor Hospital in St. Paul, MN and completed a residency in Medicine at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine. He was then awarded a 3-year research clinical investigator-ship grant from the Veterans Administration. He then joined the University of Minnesota Medical faculty where he taught at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine for over 50 years. He was Chief of Hematology and Coagulation Medicine at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Minneapolis, and a clinical pathologist. He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryEllen Dorothy Hegg – of blessed memory; father, William Ray Swaim and mother, Aili Mathilda Newman; two sisters, Carol Patricia Quinn and Marlene Beverly Johnson. He is survived by his four children, William (Bonny), Rebecca (Jeff), Steven, M.D. (Jodi), and Paul; seven grandchildren, Jesse (Rebekah), Gregory (Leah), Betsy, Trevor, Michael, Olivia, and Matthew; and five great-grandchildren, Henry, Harvey, Elsie, Onni and Will. He is also survived by his former Central High School classmate and loving companion for the last 10 years of his life, Shana Lowitz (Labovitz) and her family. The family wishes to extend our special thanks to family and friends for their prayers. Prayers are answered. In his words: go from “strength to strength” as you pursue life’s great adventure. VISITATION will be held at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapel, 5000 W. 50th and Hwy. 100, Edina, MN 55436 on Saturday, Dec. 21st from 8:30-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, Duluth, at 3:30 p.m. with friends of the family welcome to attend. Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, (952) 920-3996.
